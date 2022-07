The New York Mets thought there was too much risk in signing Kumar Rocker. Scott Boras thinks that’s a mistake, and he expects the Texas Rangers to be rewarded for that. Last season, the Mets used the 10th overall pick on the star pitcher, who at the time was just finished his junior year at Vanderbilt. But they were concerned about his arm/elbow, and made the surprising decision not to sign him.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO