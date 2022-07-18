ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma law enforcement, first responders attend active-shooter training conference

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Law enforcement and first responders from across Oklahoma will learn lifesaving skills during a conference named after a Logan County deputy killed in the line of duty. The three-day conference, which starts Monday morning at the Metro Tech campus...

