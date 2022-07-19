The Grinch will be grand marshal of 2022 Ford Holiday River Parade

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. Join the community for this one-of-a-kind event!. Hosted by...
Just one hour from San Antonio and two hours from Austin, you'll find Kerrville, Texas, a charming small town spewing with history and Hill Country treasures. Situated along the Guadalupe River, Kerrville is perfect for those wanting to escape the big city for a quiet slice of paradise. Float down the river in a kayak or tube during warm months, or anchor yourself downtown for quaint shops, cafes, and plenty of nightlife. Whether you're looking for solitude, shopping, arts, or history, you'll find it in this Hill Country town. Here are our favorite things to do in Kerrville.
The Mysterious Circus is coming to San Antonio this weekend! Check out this live, entertaining performance with world-class performances. From the Globe of Death to flying acrobatics, you are sure to enjoy the show. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly...
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas heat doesn’t appear to be going anywhere with more forecasted 100-degree days in our future. Luckily, Texas has several indoor water parks where you can escape the scorching sun. There are tons of lakes and rivers you can visit in our area but...
If you own a profile on any social media platform, chances are you've seen a blast from the past by way of a new meme trend drawing on inspiration from the "Little Miss" book series from the 1970s. The trend takes the cartoon doodles created by English author Roger Hargreaves and recaptions them to poke fun at personalities, emotions, and sometimes toxic traits.
SAN ANTONIO – Burger Boy is hosting a drive-thru fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank. Every Burger Boys location in San Antonio is participating in the “Summer Meals for Kids” drive. The eatery will donate 15% of total sales during...
Comfort Cafe has earned a list of recognition since opening in San Antonio in 2019. Yelp calls the pay-what-you-can cafe the top brunch spot in the U.S. and come August, Comfort Cafe will call downtown San Antonio home. The cafe is not moving out of its space in the wooded...
SAN ANTONIO – A playful pup wanted to make friends with a porcupine last week but it didn’t go well. San Antonio Pets Alive shared photos on Facebook of one-and-a-half-year-old Nugget, an American Staffordshire terrier mix, with a face full of quills after his unsuccessful attempt at playing with a porcupine.
A pizza spot that has been serving the Hill Country for the past decade will close its doors at the end of the month. Broken Stone Pizza Company's Boerne location will officially close down on July 30, according to a social media post. The post states that the decision to...
An employee arriving at Augie’s Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse at 909 Broadway on Wednesday morning noticed someone had broken into the restaurant. Owner Augie Cortez said the burglar took over half of their alcohol from the bar, as well as other kitchen equipment. This isn't the first time Augie's...
Locals will soon have another option when they’re in the mood for some draft beers and sports games up on the big screen. Yes, there’s a new Twin Peaks coming to town, y’all. The chain is gearing up to open its fourth San Antonio location. The newest...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A female lion who was born at a Colorado zoo was fatally injured while being introduced to a newly acquired male companion at the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama, officials said Tuesday. Akili, who was born in 2005 at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs and had...
KENS 5 morning anchor Marvin Hurst is starting a new chapter in his life. In a surprise Facebook post on Saturday, July 16, the San Antonio TV personality announced that he got married to his wife, Felicia. Marvin tells MySA that they got married at The Penthouse Hyde Park in...
SAN ANTONIO — This weekend, San Antonio is playing host to the National Association of Black Military Women, an organization dedicated to sharing the stories of black women in the military. On the second day of the NABMW's conference at the Westin Riverwalk 420 W Market Street, the discussion...
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is changing the way it welcomes migrants and trying to make the process more efficient. A new migrant resource center has opened, but some migrants still wait outside Travis Park before they take their bus or plane to their next destination. Many volunteers are...
On Monday, it was announced that another popular San Antonio restaurant would close its doors at the end of the month after nearly three decades in business. San Antonio soul food staple, Mr. and Mrs. G’s, will close its doors at the end of this month after more than 30 years in business, Vice President Vicky Adams announced in a Facebook post last week.
Hoochie mamas and necia residents of San Antonio, let it be known that your behavior is under close watch and may bring you some attention from the self-described “Thot Patrol” seen riding around town. Reddit user u/Strictlybizzy took to the platform to give locals the heads up about...
EDINBURG, Texas — Stunning shoreline views reveal one of the earth’s most intriguing natural phenomena. But don’t let your eyes deceive you as the picture below isn’t of the Dead Sea in Israel. This photo is of a lake here in Texas, south of San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD is offering free breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily to its 6,000 students at all eight campuses during the 2022-2023 academic school year. The school district announced it would continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year.
Comments / 0