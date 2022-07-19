ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The Grinch will be grand marshal of 2022 Ford Holiday River Parade

KSAT 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – The grand marshal of this year’s Ford Holiday River Parade will be none other than the cynical Christmas grump, the Grinch. The announcement was made Tuesday during a...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Free Wellness in the Park event popping up at The Greenline this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. Join the community for this one-of-a-kind event!. Hosted by...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Daily South

Have Fun in Kerrville, Texas—A Hill Country Favorite

Just one hour from San Antonio and two hours from Austin, you'll find Kerrville, Texas, a charming small town spewing with history and Hill Country treasures. Situated along the Guadalupe River, Kerrville is perfect for those wanting to escape the big city for a quiet slice of paradise. Float down the river in a kayak or tube during warm months, or anchor yourself downtown for quaint shops, cafes, and plenty of nightlife. Whether you're looking for solitude, shopping, arts, or history, you'll find it in this Hill Country town. Here are our favorite things to do in Kerrville.
KERRVILLE, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

The Mysterious Circus at Traders Village

The Mysterious Circus is coming to San Antonio this weekend! Check out this live, entertaining performance with world-class performances. From the Globe of Death to flying acrobatics, you are sure to enjoy the show. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

6 indoor water parks you can visit in Texas to beat the heat

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas heat doesn’t appear to be going anywhere with more forecasted 100-degree days in our future. Luckily, Texas has several indoor water parks where you can escape the scorching sun. There are tons of lakes and rivers you can visit in our area but...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Government
mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio jumps on internet's darling 'Little Miss' trend

If you own a profile on any social media platform, chances are you've seen a blast from the past by way of a new meme trend drawing on inspiration from the "Little Miss" book series from the 1970s. The trend takes the cartoon doodles created by English author Roger Hargreaves and recaptions them to poke fun at personalities, emotions, and sometimes toxic traits.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Grand Marshal#Christmas#Ford Holiday River Parade#The Majestic Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KENS 5

South Texas oasis made up of salt sparkles among wildlife

EDINBURG, Texas — Stunning shoreline views reveal one of the earth’s most intriguing natural phenomena. But don’t let your eyes deceive you as the picture below isn’t of the Dead Sea in Israel. This photo is of a lake here in Texas, south of San Antonio.
KSAT 12

Southside ISD offers free meals daily through 2022-2023 school year

SAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD is offering free breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily to its 6,000 students at all eight campuses during the 2022-2023 academic school year. The school district announced it would continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy