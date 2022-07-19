ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUTO RACING: Make it 14 winners in NASCAR, 52 for Dixon

By The Associated Press Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlQjl_0gl7rCHL00
Christopher Bell holds up a giant lobster while celebrating after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2:35 p.m., and qualifying, 3:20 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (USA).

Track: Pocono Raceway.

Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Alex Bowman won the first half of a doubleheader weekend after starting 13th and Kye Busch won the back end after starting 19th.

Last race: Christopher Bell led the last 42 laps at Loudon to become the 14th different winner this season.

Fast facts: The 14 winners through 20 races leave open the possibility that a race winner will not make the 16-man playoff field. Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. lead the points among non-winners and Kevin Harvick would be the first man out if nothing changes in the final six races. ... Bell won three consecutive Xfinity Series races at Loudon and finished second in a Cup race there last year. ... Points leader Chase Elliott finished second, his fourth consecutive finish in the top two, and expanded his points lead to 67 over Ross Chastain and 78 over Blaney.

Next race: July 31, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Explore the Pocono Mountains 225

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:35 a.m., qualifying, 10:05 a.m., and race, 5 p.m. (USA).

Track: Pocono Raceway.

Race distance: 90 laps, 225 miles.

Last year: Bell won after starting 14th.

Last race: Justin Allgaier grabbed the lead for good with 19 laps to go at Loudon to win for the third time this season, all in the last eight races.

Fast facts: Allgaier moved into second place in the point standings, 16 behind A.J. Allmendinger, who failed to finish in the top 10 for just the third time in 18 races. Ty Gibbs is 28 behind. ... The victory was the first for Chevrolet at the track in 15 years and ended a streak of six consecutive wins there for Joe Gibbs Racing. ... Allgaier and Landon Cassill exchanged the lead five times in the final 60 laps. Cassill finished third, then was disqualified when the rear of his car was ruled too low.

Next race: July 30, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

CRC Brakleen 150

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 p.m., and qualifying, 5 p.m.; Saturday, race, noon (FOX).

Track: Pocono Raceway.

Race distance: 60 laps, 150 miles.

Last year: John Hunter Nemechek won after starting seventh.

Last race: Parker Kligerman held off Zane Smith in a three-lap closing duel and won the series debut at Mid-Ohio for his third career win in the series. It was the part-time driver’s first since 2017.

Fast facts: Zane Smith leads Nemechek and Chandler Smith by 58 points each in the standings. ... Zane Smith also leads with three victories, nine top-five finishes, 13 top-10 finishes and 347 laps led. ... Chandler Smith, sixth-place Ty Majeski and 18th-place Timmy Hill are the only drivers that have been running at the finish of all 15 races. ... This is the series final race of the regular season.

Next race: July 29, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Grand Prix of France

Site: Le Castellet, France

Schedule: Friday, practice, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 7 a.m., and qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Circuit Paul Ricard.

Race distance: 53 laps, 192.432 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen won from the pole position.

Last race: Charles LeClerc outran Verstappen, the points leader and defending series champion, in Austria for his third victory of the season.

Fast facts: LeClerc’s victory was the second in a row for Ferrari after Red Bull had won six races in a row. ... Verstappen leads LeClerc by 37 points in the driver standings through 11 races. Sergio Perez is third, 53 behind. ... Verstappen has won six races to LeClerc’s three. LeClerc has won six pole positions to Verstappen’s three.

Next race: July 31, Budapest, Hungary.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Hy-VeeDeals 250 (Saturday) and Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 (Sunday)

Site: Newton, Iowa.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying (both races), 10:30 a.m., and race 1, 4 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, race 2, 3 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Iowa Speedway.

Race distance: Race 1, 250 laps, 223.5 miles; Race 2, 300 laps, 268.2 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Scott Dixon snapped a 22-race winless drought in Toronto and tied Mario Andretti for second all-time with 52 career victories.

Fast facts: Dixon, a six-time series champion, won his first race more than 21 years earlier and has won at least once in every season since 2004. He’s now 15 wins behind A.J. Foyt, the career leader with 67. ... Foyt is also the career leader with seven championships. ... Marcus Ericsson finished fifth and expanded his points lead to 35 over Will Power and 37 over defending series champion Alex Palou. Josef Newgarden and Dixon are 44 points back.

Next race: July 30, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Leah Pruett won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car in Colorado.

Next event: July 22-24, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: July 22-23, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

