ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Bayern Munich signs defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10K2tL_0gl7rBOc00

Bayern Munich signed Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus for 67 million euros ($68.6 million) on a five-year contract Tuesday.

The 22-year-old De Ligt is Bayern's first major signing since agreeing to sell star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona last week, and Juventus said the fee for the Dutchman could increase by 10 million euros ($10.2 million) in conditional payments.

De Ligt arrives after three years and 117 games in all competitions for Juventus, where he won the Italian league and cup once each. He has played 38 games for the Netherlands.

“We wanted to bring Matthijs to Munich three years ago; we were already convinced by his qualities as a defender back then, and today we’re even more so,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said. "With his professionalism, his hunger and his wonderful character, Matthijs fits in with our team and our ambitions. He’ll take on an important role at FC Bayern on and off the pitch."

De Ligt started his career at Ajax and is the third former player from the Dutch club to join Bayern this offseason after the German champion signed midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax last month for 18.5 million euros ($18.8 million) with a potential 5.5 million euros ($5.57 million) in further payments, and also brought in right-back Noussair Mazraoui on a free transfer.

De Ligt's arrival signifies Bayern is rebuilding its defense for the long term alongside 23-year-old Dayot Upamecano and 26-year-old Lucas Hernández. German defender Niklas Süle left Bayern for Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season when his contract expired after five years.

With Bayern yet to sign a specialist center-forward to replace Lewandowski, who was the Bundesliga's top scorer in each of the last five seasons, coach Julian Nagelsmann may operate with a more fluid system up front next season. Bayern's best-known forwards like Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry are primarily wide players who can be deployed in a central role. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was Bayern’s typical backup for Lewandowski but rarely started, and 21-year-old Joshua Zirkzee spent last season on loan in Belgium.

Bayern announced Saturday that Gnabry had signed a new contract through 2026.

Bayern starts its preseason with a game against D.C. United in the U.S. capital on Wednesday before playing Manchester City in Green Bay three days later. The first competitive game of the season is against Leipzig for the German Super Cup on July 30.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly willing to take '30 percent' pay cut to leave Manchester United

Broadcaster and news personality Piers Morgan generated headlines when he explained during a Tuesday appearance on London sports radio station TalkSport that he believes it'd be "highly unlikely" to see superstar Cristiano Ronaldo play another game for Manchester United amid ongoing rumors that Ronaldo wishes to leave Old Trafford as soon as possible to join a club that will be participating in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Hernández
Person
Matthijs De Ligt
Person
Leroy Sané
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Sadio Mané
Person
Kingsley Coman
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Dayot Upamecano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Juventus#Barcelona#Italian#Ajax#Dutch#German
Daily Mail

Juventus bag former Tottenham target Gleison Bremer from Torino for £45m to fill defensive void left by departures of Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini, with the Brazilian signing a five-year deal

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Gleison Bremer, who has joined the club from Serie A rivals Torino for a fee worth around £45million. The 25-year-old centre-back was one of the standout performers in Italy last season and had been attracting notable interest during the summer transfer window. Inter...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann takes shot at Barcelona

Barcelona have just confirmed the signing of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, but not without a parting shot. The Polish forward leaves Bayern after 8 extremely successful years at Bayern, but this summer decided to publicly force his way out of the club. After just under two months of negotiations,...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Robert Lewandowski is pictured in a Barcelona shirt for the first time as club announce his £42.5m arrival from Bayern Munich, with striker now set to play a part in pre-season tour of USA after meeting his new team-mates

Robert Lewandowski has been pictured in a Barcelona strip for the first time with his much-anticipated move from Bayern Munich now being confirmed. The Poland international, 33, had one year left on his Bayern Munich deal and had declared earlier this summer that his desire was to depart the club.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Country
Netherlands
Yardbarker

Video – ESPN pundits cast doubt over De Ligt’s ability to succeed at Bayern

On Monday, Matthijs de Ligt packed his bags and bid everyone at Juventus farewell before taking the flight to Germany. The defender completed a switch to Bayern Munich worth around 80 million euros. Nonetheless, ESPN pundits aren’t quite convinced of the Dutchman’s ability to succeed in Bavaria. Alejandro...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus considering a move for 28-year-old Italian free agent

Juventus is close to completing the transfer of Gleison Bremer after they agreed on a fee with Torino to add him to their squad. The defender was awarded the best defender in Serie A last season, and it was only a matter of time before he left Il Toro for a bigger club.
SOCCER
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
30K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy