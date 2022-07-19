ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

What Mike Leach said about Brian Kelly's dance moves and other SEC football coaches

By Dani Mohr, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVFAm_0gl7r8pg00

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has some thoughts on SEC coaches performing their best dance moves.

At the 2022 SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Leach was asked several questions from reporters on the recent trends. With South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer's spirited performance going viral on social media ahead of his podium appearance, Leach offered his opinion on which coach can dance the best in the SEC.

“Some of those guys are into this stuff," Leach said. "I mean, can you imagine that? (Beamer) is definitely up there. Let’s think this through. I don’t know, you’ve got to give Coach (Brian) Kelly an A for effort. But I do think it was more effort than ability. I don’t know, maybe Beamer. I think Beamer is the guy to beat right now."

Beamer was recorded strutting toward a hanging mic in a room with the South Carolina football team, waving phone flashlights and radiating enthusiasm for the unofficial start to the college football season.

LEACH ON EXPANSION:Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach on SEC realignment: 'They oughta let me handle that'

MORE MSU NEWS:Exclusive: Mississippi State AD John Cohen explains Mike Leach contract extension, Egg Bowl expectations

RANKING COACHES, BUT NOT FOR DANCING:SEC football coaches ranked: Kirby Smart nips at Nick Saban's heels; then who? | Toppmeyer

Despite taking over as LSU's new coach in December, Kelly has already showcased a few of his awkward moves. He was first recorded dancing a brief jig during a recruiting weekend, and went viral again in January on the LSU dance wheel with another recruiting target.

While Beamer and Kelly can be considered as the top dancers of the SEC coaches, Leach has potential to climb his way to the top. Following the 43-34 win against Auburn last season, Leach was recorded dancing and celebrating with his players in the locker room.

Dani Mohr is a trending sports writer for the South Region of USA Today Network based at The Tennessean in Nashville. Contact her at dmohr@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @daniraemohr

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
On3.com

BJ Ojulari gives reaction to Max Johnson leaving LSU, transferring to Texas A&M

Max Johnson is coming off a big sophomore season as the starter at LSU. After the switch from Ed Orgeron to Brian Kelly, though, he was one of the players who elected to transfer away from Baton Rouge. That move landed him in College Station where he’ll likely be the starter for Texas A&M this fall. While they’re now SEC West foes, Tiger DE BJ Ojulari says the Aggies aren’t just getting a high-quality player in Johnson.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Nashville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Tampa Bay Times

What Stetson Bennett tells us about Florida Gators’ future

ATLANTA — If Florida fans were looking for long-term signs of optimism for first-year Gators coach Billy Napier, they found one in an unlikely place Wednesday. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Before Bennett was a national championship-winning quarterback for one of the Gators’ biggest rivals, he was a junior-college passer...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

SEC preseason football media poll, All-SEC released

The ballots have been counted and the members of the SEC media had their voices heard. The South Carolina football team was picked to finish fifth in the SEC East and had four players selected as All-SEC members prior to the start of the 2022 season. The Gamecocks garnered three...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Shane Beamer
USA TODAY

SEC Media Days winners and losers from Day 4: Jimbo Fisher, Bryan Harsin and golf balls

ATLANTA — The final day of SEC Media Days 2022 was the one with all the built-in storylines. Thursday started when Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin publicly addressed the inquiry into his job from February. Then Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher had to talk about his spring dispute with Alabama coach Nick Saban over NIL and comment on the recent arrest of receiver Ainias Smith, who was supposed to be in Atlanta but is now suspended.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

SEC Media Days 2022: Shane Beamer, South Carolina football turn heads in Atlanta

ATLANTA — South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer showed confidence in his team and their mission Tuesday at SEC Media Days, his monologue at the podium inside the College Football Hall of Fame sparking mass reaction across social media. Beamer earned co-SEC Coach of the Year honors last season after finishing with seven wins, capped by a victory over North Carolina in the Mayo Bowl.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Browns place rookie WR David Bell on active/PUP list with foot injury

Earlier this month coming off organized team activities and mandatory minicamp sessions, Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator Chad O'Shea explained how members of the coaching staff believe they acquired quite a bargain in rookie wide receiver David Bell, who was drafted at pick No. 99 overall in the third round this spring.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas adds a Division I catcher via transfer portal

Just a few short weeks ago, Arkansas baseball had lost all three of its catchers from the 2022 College World Series. Now, it’s added three. Cal Kilgore, who played last year at New Mexico State, announced he would be transferring to Arkansas for the 2023 season. Kilgore hit .250 with 11 RBI in 33 starts with the Aggies. He’s the third catcher to transfer to the team, joining former Oklahoma catcher Hudson Polk and Eastern Oklahoma State catcher Parker Rowand. The Hogs lost Michael Turner to exhausted eligibility this offseason. Back-up Dylan Leach transferred to Missouri. And third-stringer Max Soliz Jr. transferred, as well. Turner was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the ninth round of the MLB Draft earlier in the week. Turner was one of nine Arkansas players to be drafted. The Razorbacks will have lost a bulk of their position-player starters heading into next season. Only first baseman Peyton Stovall will return. He is likely to move to second base.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#Dance Moves#American Football#College Football#Sec#Mississippi State#Msu#Lsu
Yardbarker

Tim Tebow names Matt Corral as possibly best Ole Miss QB ever

Ole Miss has had some good quarterbacks throughout their 100-plus year history, including Archie Manning and Eli Manning. But Tim Tebow believes that another quarterback is the best to ever play the position for the school. Tebow appeared on ESPN’s “SEC Now” during Wednesday’s portion of the SEC’s annual media...
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

Josh Heupel: How Tennessee flipped the switch after loss to Florida in the Swamp

Took one on the chin in their fourth game of the year. Florida whupped the Volunteers in Gainesville, 38-14, to drop UT to 2-2 on the season, while the Gators went on to a dreadful finish to their year by program standards. However, Josh Heupel’s group only improved following the loss. Tennessee turned the ship around the rest of the way, going 5-3 to finish the regular season, with the losses coming to championship participants Alabama and Georgia as well as Sugar Bowl-bound Ole Miss.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy