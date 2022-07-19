What Mike Leach said about Brian Kelly's dance moves and other SEC football coaches

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has some thoughts on SEC coaches performing their best dance moves.

At the 2022 SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Leach was asked several questions from reporters on the recent trends. With South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer's spirited performance going viral on social media ahead of his podium appearance, Leach offered his opinion on which coach can dance the best in the SEC.

“Some of those guys are into this stuff," Leach said. "I mean, can you imagine that? (Beamer) is definitely up there. Let’s think this through. I don’t know, you’ve got to give Coach (Brian) Kelly an A for effort. But I do think it was more effort than ability. I don’t know, maybe Beamer. I think Beamer is the guy to beat right now."

Beamer was recorded strutting toward a hanging mic in a room with the South Carolina football team, waving phone flashlights and radiating enthusiasm for the unofficial start to the college football season.

Despite taking over as LSU's new coach in December, Kelly has already showcased a few of his awkward moves. He was first recorded dancing a brief jig during a recruiting weekend, and went viral again in January on the LSU dance wheel with another recruiting target.

While Beamer and Kelly can be considered as the top dancers of the SEC coaches, Leach has potential to climb his way to the top. Following the 43-34 win against Auburn last season, Leach was recorded dancing and celebrating with his players in the locker room.

Dani Mohr is a trending sports writer for the South Region of USA Today Network based at The Tennessean in Nashville. Contact her at dmohr@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @daniraemohr