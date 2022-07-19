ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo football to wear new uniforms in 2022

By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
 3 days ago
Uniform season is upon us.

The University of Toledo (and Nike) recently dropped the Rockets' 2022 football uniform combinations. “Toledo” has been removed from the front of the jerseys — both home and away. The number style has changed, and home numbers now are white outlined in gold. Numbers have been placed on the shoulders, with diagonal stripes removed. Gold has been added to the home collars.

It's not 1990 anymore, a wholesome era when teams simply had home and away uniforms. Oregon ushered in a generation of glitz and glamour that has spiked interest and popularity in uniforms.

Toledo is happy to join the part — and they'll look good doing it.

