ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

REI Path Ahead Ventures Selects Founders of Color for Accelerator

By Rosemary Feitelberg
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9Nsc_0gl7qpIX00

Click here to read the full article.

As part of its ongoing efforts to help emerging companies strengthen their businesses, REI Path Ahead Ventures has selected six companies founded by people of color for an accelerator program.

Through the 16-week program, participants will gain mentoring, funding and programming as well as access to REI’s production, distribution and marketing know-how . The founders will meet up in person and online.

More from WWD

Last fall, the retailer announced a $30 million multiyear commitment to try to improve diversity in the outdoor industry . Investing in founders of color is a key piece of that initiative. Founders and entrepreneurs of color have been historically overlooked and underfunded in the nearly $460 billion outdoor industry — only 1 percent of the outdoor retail brands are owned by people of color.

In 2021, the REI board green-lit the $30 million fund, which aims to support 300 Black, Indigenous, Latina and Asian American Pacific Islander entrepreneurs by 2030. The outdoor specialty store chain is trying to add 200 brands owned and led by entrepreneurs of color into its assortment by 2030, with the goal of generating $1 billion in cumulative sales over that time.

The group that will take part in the accelerator program include Allmansright’s cofounders Livio Melo and Jennifer Jacobson, Alpine Parrot’s founder and chief executive officer Raquel Vélez, Kobee’s founder and CEO Kobe Harris, Outdoor Element’s founder and partner Mike Mojica, OYA’s founder and CEO Mitch Gilbert and Pynrs’ founder and CEO Sidney Baptista. Allmansright creates ultralight environmentally conscious gear; founded in 2019, Alpine Parrot sells technical apparel for women in sizes 14 to 24 and plans to go up to 30; Kobee’s specializes in organic lip balm; The Colorado-based Outdoor Element makes innovative outdoor gear; OYA Femtech Apparel is a patent-pending athleisure label, and Pynrs makes streetwear-inspired running apparel geared for diverse body types.

The Path Ahead Ventures Navigate program was created in partnership with R/GA Ventures. Each of the six companies will receive a $25,000 equity-free grant, as well as access to equity-funding opportunities from both entities. Participants might also have the chance to sell their merchandise in REI stores and online.

Earlier this year 27 founders graduated from Path Ahead Ventures’ Embark program. Last month REI Path Ahead Ventures made its first direct equity investment in alder apparel, which markets sustainable performance-oriented styles.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Business

London-based L52 Communications Opens First U.S. Office. Lisa Lupinski serves as managing director of L52's New York office. Industry Entrepreneurs Disappointed, Concerned in Wake of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s Resignation. Draghi's international credibility was seen as key to lead Italy out of the crisis. By. Heidrick & Struggles Names...
BUSINESS
WWD

Heidrick & Struggles Names Caroline Pill Partner in Consumer Markets

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Heidrick & Struggles, the global executive search firm, has hired Caroline Pill as a partner within its Consumer Markets Practice. She will serve as the organization’s fashion and beauty expert. Pill’s goal will be to strengthen the brand and visibility of the Consumer Markets Practice while focusing on the global fashion, luxury and beauty industries, the company said.More from WWDCouture Fall 2022 Trend: Draping and VolumeMarques' Almeida RTW Fall 2022Inside the Premiere For 'Anything's Possible' Starring Eva Reign Luis Urbano, regional managing partner of the Consumer Markets Practice, said Pill has “a truly...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margot Robbie
The Associated Press

Primark Expands Partnership With Recover™ and Becomes First Retailer to Introduce RColorBlend on a Global Scale

Primark is expanding its partnership with recycled cotton producer Recover™ and will become the first high-street retailer to use Recover’s unique RColorBlend fibre on a global scale with the launch of a new leisurewear range. The partnership supports Primark’s commitment, through its Primark Cares strategy, to increase the amount of clothing containing recycled materials and builds on its ambition to make more sustainable fashion affordable for all. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005056/en/ Recover™ is a global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fibre and fibre blends, including RColorBlend. The company transforms textile waste into recycled fibres and blends, helping to close the loop on fashion. RColorBlend is produced by blending Recover’s coloured recycled fibre from textile waste – from factory floor cutting waste or used clothes – together with a recycled carrier fibre. Colour accuracy is achieved by mixing the two types of fibres together, with no additional dyeing treatment and limited water and chemicals to reduce the environmental impact.
APPAREL
WWD

Kelly Rowland Goes Bold in Sheer Cutout Mugler Dress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland opted for an edgy look for the world premiere of “Nope” in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for “Nope” wearing a black gown by Mugler, designed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, which featured mesh and cutout designs on the sides of her midriff and hips. She wore her hair down and wore diamond jewelry and gladiator heels.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cadrene Heslop

Sixteen Starbucks Stores To Close By July 31

Starbucks will close down 16 American stores because of safety concerns. The lockdowns will happen by the end of July. The primary focus is the West Coast. (source) The interim CEO, Howard Schultz, said more safety-related closures are likely. The company aims to create safe spaces for employees and customers. If this is not possible, the store shutdown will be permanent. (source)
WWD

Chinese Fashion Group Vi-ein to Go Public in Shenzhen

SHANGHAI — High-end womenswear fashion group Vi-ein Fashion Stock Co. Ltd. submitted an initial public offering prospectus earlier this month. The company is planning to go public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The Shenzhen-based company plans to issue 19.63 million shares and is aiming to raise 402 million renminbi,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rei#Rei Path Ahead Ventures#Asian#American
WWD

Clinique Debuts New Retail Concept With Macy’s

One of beauty’s biggest players is rethinking brick-and-mortar retail, starting with Macy’s Inc. Clinique, the U.S.’s largest prestige skin care brand, per The NPD Group, as well as the second largest in makeup, has debuted a new retail concept at Macy’s Herald Square in Manhattan. Called...
MANHATTAN, NY
WWD

Lupita Nyong’o Makes an Elegant Arrival in Black Minidress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lupita Nyong’o went with an elegant look for her latest red carpet appearance. The Oscar-winning actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Nope” Monday night wearing a black minidress from Brandon Maxwell. She paired the look with jewelry from Briony Raymond and platform black heels from Stuart Weitzman. The look was styled by Nyong’o’s longtime stylist, Micaela Erlanger.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at 'Nope' World PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
SMALL BUSINESS
WWD

Victoria Beckham, Zimmermann Join Paris Fashion Week Official Schedule

JOIN THE CLUB: Victoria Beckham and Zimmermann are among the new names joining the official calendar of Paris Fashion Week next season, organizers said on Wednesday. At a meeting earlier this week, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s organizing body, approved 11 new labels to join the schedule for the spring 2023 women’s ready-to-wear shows, which runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
WWD

Macy’s Sets Four Additional Small Formats

Macy’s Inc. is adding four locations to its emerging but still small fleet of off-mall, specialized brick-and-mortar formats. Market by Macy’s will open in Johns Creek Town Center on Aug. 20 at 3630 Peachtree Parkway, in Suwanee, Georgia, followed by another Market by Macy’s in St. Louis, on THF Boulevard in Chesterfield Commons.
SUWANEE, GA
WWD

Aerie Debuts Anti-Shapewear Shapewear Collection

Click here to read the full article. Aerie is getting into the shapewear market — although there’s a twist.  The innerwear and swimwear brand, which is owned by American Eagle Outfitters, is launching Smoothez by Aerie, an “anti-shapewear” shapewear collection, today. The expanded assortment arrives just weeks before Aerie launches its fall campaign, on Aug. 8, which will also add a few new ambassadors to the Aerie Real lineup, such as Selma Blair, Alexandra Daddario and Danielle Brooks. More from WWDPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July ShowAbercrombie Aims to Be a $5B Global Lifestyle Brand “This product does...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Steph Curry Embraces Clashing Patterns and Ayesha Takes On Menswear at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Stephen and Ayesha Curry had a stylish night out while attending the Los Angeles premiere of “Nope.”. On Tuesday, the famous couple walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatre in fashion-forward looks. Stephen “Steph” Curry wore a gray tweed cardigan under a black tweed cardigan paired with gray striped trousers and black patent shoes, while Ayesha Curry wore a Versace Medusa Greca shirt from the men’s collection with opaque black tights and black platform heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Amazon buys San Francisco-based One Medical for $3.9 billion

SAN FRANCISCO -- Amazon announced Thursday it will acquire One Medical -- a group of primary care clinics across the U.S. available through membership -- for $3.9 Billion signaling to industry experts the company hopes to disrupt the sector. "We think health care is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention," said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, in a news release. "We see lots of opportunity to both improve the quality of the experience and give people back valuable time in their days,"Amazon will acquire San Francisco-based One Medical for $18 per share in an all-cash...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

Chief co-founder is building community for the women who run companies

On this episode of Found Live, Chief co-founder and CEO Carolyn Childers joins us to talk about leading a company that is focused on good leadership. After a transformative experience with another woman business leader who is now her co-founder, Carolyn wanted to create a product that would connect women at the VP and C-suite level with the kind of excellent mentorship she experienced while providing virtual and in-person spaces to develop community.
ECONOMY
WWD

Lindsey Vonn Wears Statement Backless Halter Gown on the ESPYS 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn shed her competitive winter-wear to attend the 2022 ESPYS on July 20 in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old Olympian walked the red carpet in a peach gown with statement-making details. Vonn wore a fitted halter dress with a draped neck, kick hem and mid-thigh slit at the back. The look featured a low V-shaped opening at the back with a bunched detailing. Vonn wore the dress with a pair of white stiletto sandals that were hidden under the floor-skimming hem.More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy