This Beauty Editor Swears by Tan-Luxe Self-Tan Serum — And It’s 50% Off Today at Amazon.

Courtesy of Tan-Luxe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a self-tanner, then you’ve likely tried your fair share of different brands, textures and formulas. I’d also wager that you’re familiar with how difficult it can be to find the unicorn brand that not only doesn’t look fake, but is also easy to apply, doesn’t streak and imparts a vaca glow. I’ve literally been testing body and face self-tanners since high school, and I have zero loyalty to any of them, until I happened upon the super popular self-tanning brand, Tan-Luxe, a few months ago.

All of their products are truly foolproof to apply, but especially this serum, which builds gradually over time, meaning you’re never at risk for overdoing it. And you don’t need to take off your top layer of skin for it to look nice and even, either. And lucky for you, Tan-Luxe’s Super Glow serum is on sale at Amazon for 50% off. That means the best summer glow-up can be yours for less than $30!

Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum $54 $27 Buy Now

Product Tested : Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum

: Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, cocoa seed extract, raspberry seed oil (a natural antioxidant + source of vitamin E)

Hyaluronic acid, cocoa seed extract, raspberry seed oil (a natural antioxidant + source of vitamin E) Period of Testing : I began testing in mid-May and have been using on the regular ever since.

: I began testing in mid-May and have been using on the regular ever since. Price of Product : It’s 50% off today on Amazon and going for the record-low price of $27.

: It’s 50% off today on Amazon and going for the record-low price of $27. Pros:

Velvety soft

Hydrating + conditioning

Evens skin tone + hides my acne scars

Delivers a lovely glow

Cons :

: At $49, it’s pricey for a 1.01 oz bottle

Testing Verdict: I’m always weary with using a new self-tanner and I err on the side of caution, so I took my good old time building up the to the shade I wanted — about five days of using two drops each day — and now I use around four drops at least every other day as part of my regular skincare routine to maintain the glow.

What is the Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum?

Although it’s technically a self-tanner, I consider this serum to be multi-purpose, because it is so enriched with stellar ingredients, yet at its core, it’s a daily self-tanning product filled with high-quality skincare ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, cocoa seed extract and raspberry seed oil. With just a few drops of this silky, antioxidant-rich serum, your skin will not only enjoy a light sun-kissed glow (at first, more on that below), but will also feel hydrated, soft and smooth. Plus, it will also be protected from daily environmental aggressors and pollutants, courtesy of the cocoa seed extract.

How to Use Tan-Luxe’s Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum

It’s really quite simple. In the morning after washing your face, swirl two to ten drops in the palm of your hand then massage onto your face in a circular motion. More drops will equal more glow, and it may take you a try or two to find your perfect shade, but you’ll get there. And just like any self-tanner, don’t forget to wash your hands after each application; even though the tan is gradual, it’ll still leave tracks in its wake.

Although the bottle is tiny, it offers a lot of value — especially when you consider the half-off price today. With this steep discount, I fully expect this serum to go fast, so if you’re on the prowl for a new self-tanner, take the chance, because I doubt you’ll find it for this price again anytime soon.

Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum

Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum $54 $27 Buy Now