ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

This Beauty Editor Swears by Tan-Luxe Self-Tan Serum — And It’s 50% Off Today at Amazon.

By Kaitlin Clark
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15nyJS_0gl7qof200
Courtesy of Tan-Luxe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a self-tanner, then you’ve likely tried your fair share of different brands, textures and formulas. I’d also wager that you’re familiar with how difficult it can be to find the unicorn brand that not only doesn’t look fake, but is also easy to apply, doesn’t streak and imparts a vaca glow. I’ve literally been testing body and face self-tanners since high school, and I have zero loyalty to any of them, until I happened upon the super popular self-tanning brand, Tan-Luxe, a few months ago.

All of their products are truly foolproof to apply, but especially this serum, which builds gradually over time, meaning you’re never at risk for overdoing it. And you don’t need to take off your top layer of skin for it to look nice and even, either. And lucky for you, Tan-Luxe’s Super Glow serum is on sale at Amazon for 50% off. That means the best summer glow-up can be yours for less than $30!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENXQr_0gl7qof200

Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum $54 $27 Buy Now

  • Product Tested: Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum
  • Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, cocoa seed extract, raspberry seed oil (a natural antioxidant + source of vitamin E)
  • Period of Testing: I began testing in mid-May and have been using on the regular ever since.
  • Price of Product: It’s 50% off today on Amazon and going for the record-low price of $27.
  • Pros:
  • Velvety soft
  • Hydrating + conditioning
  • Evens skin tone + hides my acne scars
  • Delivers a lovely glow
  • Cons:
  • At $49, it’s pricey for a 1.01 oz bottle
  • Testing Verdict: I’m always weary with using a new self-tanner and I err on the side of caution, so I took my good old time building up the to the shade I wanted — about five days of using two drops each day — and now I use around four drops at least every other day as part of my regular skincare routine to maintain the glow.

What is the Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum?

Although it’s technically a self-tanner, I consider this serum to be multi-purpose, because it is so enriched with stellar ingredients, yet at its core, it’s a daily self-tanning product filled with high-quality skincare ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, cocoa seed extract and raspberry seed oil. With just a few drops of this silky, antioxidant-rich serum, your skin will not only enjoy a light sun-kissed glow (at first, more on that below), but will also feel hydrated, soft and smooth. Plus, it will also be protected from daily environmental aggressors and pollutants, courtesy of the cocoa seed extract.

How to Use Tan-Luxe’s Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum

It’s really quite simple. In the morning after washing your face, swirl two to ten drops in the palm of your hand then massage onto your face in a circular motion. More drops will equal more glow, and it may take you a try or two to find your perfect shade, but you’ll get there. And just like any self-tanner, don’t forget to wash your hands after each application; even though the tan is gradual, it’ll still leave tracks in its wake.

Although the bottle is tiny, it offers a lot of value — especially when you consider the half-off price today. With this steep discount, I fully expect this serum to go fast, so if you’re on the prowl for a new self-tanner, take the chance, because I doubt you’ll find it for this price again anytime soon.

Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuQag_0gl7qof200

Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum $54 $27 Buy Now

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Victoria’s Secret Beauty Drops New Fine Fragrance — Its First in Five Years

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret Beauty has a new fragrance, its first in five years.   The beauty brand — which is owned by parent company Victoria’s Secret & Co. — on Tuesday will release “Bare Eau de Parfum,” a partnership with international perfume school Symrise. More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Photos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration “Throughout our transformation, we’ve been focused on listening to customers and saw a unique need in the market for a fragrance that complements women of all backgrounds and...
MAKEUP
WWD

Kelly Rowland Goes Bold in Sheer Cutout Mugler Dress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland opted for an edgy look for the world premiere of “Nope” in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for “Nope” wearing a black gown by Mugler, designed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, which featured mesh and cutout designs on the sides of her midriff and hips. She wore her hair down and wore diamond jewelry and gladiator heels.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin E#Beauty Brands#Super Glow
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Jane Fonda Swears By This Anti-Aging Face Serum That ‘Erases’ Lines Within Weeks & It’s on Sale For Only A Few More Hours

Click here to read the full article. Don’t forget, skincare can do hard work while you sleep, too. That’s why finding products that revitalize your skin at night is essential. But who better to take tips from than a veteran actress who consistently looks flawless? Jane Fonda swears by L’Oréal Paris’ Midnight Serum in her nighttime routine, per Grazia. The 84-year-old actress loves to use this anti-aging face serum after removing her makeup to keep her skin deeply hydrated.  Luckily, taking care of wrinkles this time won’t cost a fortune. During the final hours of Amazon Prime Day, this celeb-loved serum is 17 percent off. Better yet,...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
StyleCaster

This $9 Firming Collagen Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Have Stopped Getting Botox—& It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. It’s nice to know that we’re living in a time where getting cosmetic procedures done like plastic surgery is no longer looked down upon (It shouldn’t be! Do what makes you the most confident! Especially if it’s safe and done by a medical professional!) But for some, going under the knife isn’t in the cards, and finding alternatives that work similarly is like finding a needle in a haystack—nearly impossible to do, but glorious when it occurs. So, we’re overjoyed to say that one of those needles is on sale. It’s the L’Oreal Paris...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy