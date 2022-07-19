TVLine Items: Breeders Renewed, Lightyear on Disney+ and More

Click here to read the full article.

FX is growing its Breeders brood, renewing the modern-parenting comedy for Season 4, it was announced on Tuesday. The series, starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, finished airing its third season this week.

“ Breeders has given us the special opportunity to watch the ‘Worsley’ family grow with each season and FX is thrilled to order a fourth season that will bring the next chapter of this hilarious yet brutally honest take on being a parent in today’s world,” FX’s President of Original Programming Nick Grad said in a statement. “Our thanks to creators Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman, the entire creative team, Daisy and the cast, the crew and everyone at Avalon, FX Productions and Sky. Their efforts are what guide and sustain Breeders and we are happy to be part of that extended family.”

* Disney and Pixar’s recent film Lightyear , featuring the voice of Chris Evans as the titular space ranger, will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, Aug. 3.

* Hugh Jackman will lend his voice to Hulu’s adult animated comedy series Koala Man , from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Michael Cusack, our sister site Variety reports.

* The Academy of Country Music Awards will once again stream on Prime Video on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.

* Prime Video has released a trailer for All of Nothing: Arsenal , the Amazon UK Original docuseries that promises to tell “the inside-story of Arsenal’s rollercoaster 2021/22 season,” and which premieres Thursday, Aug. 4 with the first three of eight episodes:

