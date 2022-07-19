Bo Nix is one of 35 on the Davey O'Brien watch list for best QB

Conference realignment and recruits announcing where they are committing have dominated the news cycle for a couple of weeks. Sometimes we forget that an actual season is just a little over a month away.

The current Oregon Ducks are looking to prove something as they prepare for their first season under head coach Dan Lanning. Among those Ducks is quarterback Bo Nix, the senior transfer via Auburn. After three seasons as a Tiger, Nix is looking to end his career with a bang as a Duck.

Nix was just announced as one of 35 quarterbacks from around the country to be named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, given out to the nation’s best signal caller.

Alabama’s Bryce Young was last year’s recipient making it two in a row for the Crimson Tide. Mac Jones was the 2020 winner. Young is looking to win the award in consecutive seasons and give Alabama a three-peat.

Nix is looking to become the second Oregon Duck to win the award as Marcus Mariota won it in 2013. Here are the 35 quarterbacks on the watch list.

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: Statesman Journal

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports