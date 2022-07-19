ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bo Nix is one of 35 on the Davey O'Brien watch list for best QB

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Conference realignment and recruits announcing where they are committing have dominated the news cycle for a couple of weeks. Sometimes we forget that an actual season is just a little over a month away.

The current Oregon Ducks are looking to prove something as they prepare for their first season under head coach Dan Lanning. Among those Ducks is quarterback Bo Nix, the senior transfer via Auburn. After three seasons as a Tiger, Nix is looking to end his career with a bang as a Duck.

Nix was just announced as one of 35 quarterbacks from around the country to be named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, given out to the nation’s best signal caller.

Alabama’s Bryce Young was last year’s recipient making it two in a row for the Crimson Tide. Mac Jones was the 2020 winner. Young is looking to win the award in consecutive seasons and give Alabama a three-peat.

Nix is looking to become the second Oregon Duck to win the award as Marcus Mariota won it in 2013. Here are the 35 quarterbacks on the watch list.

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: Statesman Journal
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Owens/Getty Images
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

