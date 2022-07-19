Bo Nix is one of 35 on the Davey O'Brien watch list for best QB
Conference realignment and recruits announcing where they are committing have dominated the news cycle for a couple of weeks. Sometimes we forget that an actual season is just a little over a month away.
The current Oregon Ducks are looking to prove something as they prepare for their first season under head coach Dan Lanning. Among those Ducks is quarterback Bo Nix, the senior transfer via Auburn. After three seasons as a Tiger, Nix is looking to end his career with a bang as a Duck.
Nix was just announced as one of 35 quarterbacks from around the country to be named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, given out to the nation’s best signal caller.
Alabama’s Bryce Young was last year’s recipient making it two in a row for the Crimson Tide. Mac Jones was the 2020 winner. Young is looking to win the award in consecutive seasons and give Alabama a three-peat.
Nix is looking to become the second Oregon Duck to win the award as Marcus Mariota won it in 2013. Here are the 35 quarterbacks on the watch list.
Comments / 0