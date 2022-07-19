ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

AUTO RACING: Make it 14 winners in NASCAR, 52 for Dixon

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZMVC_0gl7pl3400
1 of 4

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2:35 p.m., and qualifying, 3:20 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (USA).

Track: Pocono Raceway.

Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Alex Bowman won the first half of a doubleheader weekend after starting 13th and Kye Busch won the back end after starting 19th.

Last race: Christopher Bell led the last 42 laps at Loudon to become the 14th different winner this season.

Fast facts: The 14 winners through 20 races leave open the possibility that a race winner will not make the 16-man playoff field. Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. lead the points among non-winners and Kevin Harvick would be the first man out if nothing changes in the final six races. ... Bell won three consecutive Xfinity Series races at Loudon and finished second in a Cup race there last year. ... Points leader Chase Elliott finished second, his fourth consecutive finish in the top two, and expanded his points lead to 67 over Ross Chastain and 78 over Blaney.

Next race: July 31, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Explore the Pocono Mountains 225

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:35 a.m., qualifying, 10:05 a.m., and race, 5 p.m. (USA).

Track: Pocono Raceway.

Race distance: 90 laps, 225 miles.

Last year: Bell won after starting 14th.

Last race: Justin Allgaier grabbed the lead for good with 19 laps to go at Loudon to win for the third time this season, all in the last eight races.

Fast facts: Allgaier moved into second place in the point standings, 16 behind A.J. Allmendinger, who failed to finish in the top 10 for just the third time in 18 races. Ty Gibbs is 28 behind. ... The victory was the first for Chevrolet at the track in 15 years and ended a streak of six consecutive wins there for Joe Gibbs Racing. ... Allgaier and Landon Cassill exchanged the lead five times in the final 60 laps. Cassill finished third, then was disqualified when the rear of his car was ruled too low.

Next race: July 30, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

CRC Brakleen 150

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 p.m., and qualifying, 5 p.m.; Saturday, race, noon (FOX).

Track: Pocono Raceway.

Race distance: 60 laps, 150 miles.

Last year: John Hunter Nemechek won after starting seventh.

Last race: Parker Kligerman held off Zane Smith in a three-lap closing duel and won the series debut at Mid-Ohio for his third career win in the series. It was the part-time driver’s first since 2017.

Fast facts: Zane Smith leads Nemechek and Chandler Smith by 58 points each in the standings. ... Zane Smith also leads with three victories, nine top-five finishes, 13 top-10 finishes and 347 laps led. ... Chandler Smith, sixth-place Ty Majeski and 18th-place Timmy Hill are the only drivers that have been running at the finish of all 15 races. ... This is the series final race of the regular season.

Next race: July 29, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Grand Prix of France

Site: Le Castellet, France

Schedule: Friday, practice, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 7 a.m., and qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Circuit Paul Ricard.

Race distance: 53 laps, 192.432 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen won from the pole position.

Last race: Charles LeClerc outran Verstappen, the points leader and defending series champion, in Austria for his third victory of the season.

Fast facts: LeClerc’s victory was the second in a row for Ferrari after Red Bull had won six races in a row. ... Verstappen leads LeClerc by 37 points in the driver standings through 11 races. Sergio Perez is third, 53 behind. ... Verstappen has won six races to LeClerc’s three. LeClerc has won six pole positions to Verstappen’s three.

Next race: July 31, Budapest, Hungary.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Hy-VeeDeals 250 (Saturday) and Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 (Sunday)

Site: Newton, Iowa.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying (both races), 10:30 a.m., and race 1, 4 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, race 2, 3 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Iowa Speedway.

Race distance: Race 1, 250 laps, 223.5 miles; Race 2, 300 laps, 268.2 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Scott Dixon snapped a 22-race winless drought in Toronto and tied Mario Andretti for second all-time with 52 career victories.

Fast facts: Dixon, a six-time series champion, won his first race more than 21 years earlier and has won at least once in every season since 2004. He’s now 15 wins behind A.J. Foyt, the career leader with 67. ... Foyt is also the career leader with seven championships. ... Marcus Ericsson finished fifth and expanded his points lead to 35 over Will Power and 37 over defending series champion Alex Palou. Josef Newgarden and Dixon are 44 points back.

Next race: July 30, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Leah Pruett won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car in Colorado.

Next event: July 22-24, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: July 22-23, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Hendrick Motorsports Contract News

Hendrick Motorsports' partnership with NAPA isn't going to end anytime soon. On Wednesday, Hendrick Motorsports announced that it reached an agreement on a multi-year contract extension with NAPA. This means NAPA will remain the race majority sponsor for 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. NAPA is obviously thrilled about...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Busch Sponsorship News

Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing are in danger of not extending Kyle Busch as they continue to search for a new sponsor. Per Dustin Long of NBC Sports, Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson said they are working on "contingency plans" while struggling to locate a new sponsor for Busch, whose contract expires at the end of the year.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Indiana State
State
Colorado State
FanSided

NASCAR: Noah Gragson out at JR Motorsports after 2022?

Noah Gragson has made a name for himself in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving for JR Motorsports. However, his time there may be coming to an end. The NASCAR Xfinity Series has been a platform for young drivers to develop their craft in hopes of making it to the Cup Series, and Noah Gragson’s tenure in it has been a productive one.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Toyota executive makes surprising admission on Kyle Busch

As each day passes it looks less likely that Kyle Busch will be returning for Joe Gibbs Racing. Gibbs admitted last Sunday that it has been difficult to find a new sponsor for Busch. Now, a Toyota executive also says that JGR re-signing Busch seems unlikely. Toyota Racing Development president...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR has a completely unnecessary problem on its hands

The inconsistency which NASCAR has recently shown with lost wheels is mind-boggling, and it is a completely avoidable issue. NASCAR announced on Wednesday that they have penalized the #2 Team Penske team for a lost wheel on Austin Cindric’s #2 Ford during this past Sunday afternoon’s Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
LOUDON, NH
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Controversial Race Suspension News

NASCAR's latest punishment decision has many loyal fans questioning its disciplinary consistency. NASCAR issued four-race suspensions to driver Austin Cindric's crew chief Jeremy Bullins, as well as crew members Curtis Thompson and Patrick Gray for a lost wheel during last weekend's event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Cindric, who drives...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Leah Pruett
Person
Justin Allgaier
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
John Hunter Nemechek
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Max Verstappen
Sportscasting

Christopher Bell Makes Revealing Remarks About Bubba Wallace and Pit Crew Swap: ‘I Don’t Try to Bring Attention to Myself, but My Pit Road Issues Have Been Just as Bad as Him’

Christopher Bell appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this week, where he talked about his win and made some revealing comments about Bubba Wallace and their swap of pit crew members. The post Christopher Bell Makes Revealing Remarks About Bubba Wallace and Pit Crew Swap: ‘I Don’t Try to Bring Attention to Myself, but My Pit Road Issues Have Been Just as Bad as Him’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Pocono Qualifying Order: July 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR rolls into Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The triangle race track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Pocono Raceway below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing...
LONG POND, PA
FOX Sports

Ryan Blaney to take break from NASCAR playoff race at familial SRX

Ryan Blaney comes from a family of race car drivers. And he learned from a young age that the sport of racing, like all sports, isn't always fair. But the possibility of missing the playoffs when, statistically, he's having one of the best years of his career? That might be difficult to stomach.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Justin
The Associated Press

Sage Karam returns to Pocono for 1st time since fatal wreck

Sage Karam planned to keep it simple, just a bike ride this week through the first turn at Pocono Raceway. An easy outing, no reporters around to ask questions, no fans wondering how he’s feeling in his return to his hometown track. Seven years ago, Karam triggered a wreck at the tri-oval track that killed IndyCar driver Justin Wilson and sunk Karam so deep into a depression that he doubted he would compete again. On his last visit to the track, his friend Robert Wickens was paralyzed in another IndyCar accident. Pocono conjures memories of tragedy for the 27-year-old Karam. He wanted to go alone to remember -- but also reflect on his own, challenging journey. “I’ve taken the necessary time I needed to take before I could properly go there,” Karam said. “If I had the opportunity to race there before, I don’t know that I would have been ready. If I’m not ready, I’m not going to do it. I don’t want to put myself at harm or put anybody else at harm. I feel like now I’m able to maturely go there and do it.”
MOTORSPORTS
Vice

These nostalgic photos capture speedway races in the 70s

Henry Horenstein's 'Speedway 72' studies the crowds as much as the drivers. “I started adult life thinking I was going to be a historian,” says Boston-based photographer Henry Horenstein, a former student of E.P. Thompson — the author of 1963’s The Making of the English Working Class, a book considered “a landmark in English historiography”. “He taught us that the most important thing to do as a historian was to save people who would be disappeared from history.” While Henry was ultimately expelled from college, his teacher’s advice remained with him, informing much of his subsequent photography practice. In his new book, Speedway 72, the then “historian-with-a-camera in training” examines the scene at Thompson Speedway in Connecticut, a motorsports park that he didn’t think would last (in fact, it’s still active today).
PHOTOGRAPHY
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule: Pocono Raceway

While all of motorsports ponders NASCAR’s Tuesday announcement that next year’s Cup Series schedule will include a street race in Chicago, the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series will race this weekend at Pocono Raceway. Sunday will mark the Cup Series’ only visit this season to Pocono,...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Motorsports
racer.com

Talks over third IndyCar engine supplier continuing

The good news is the NTT IndyCar Series’ quest to land a third auto manufacturer to supply engines for its new hybrid formula remains active. The part that’s harder to judge is if and when a new manufacturer will join Chevrolet and Honda once the 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 motors with complementary energy recovery systems go live in 2024.
MOTORSPORTS
Fox News

Richard Petty wants to protect car racing from the EPA

Richard Petty is worried about the future of the sport that made him famous. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has teamed up with the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) in support of a bill aimed at protecting the racing car industry from emissions enforcement actions by the EPA. The concern stems from mixed messages the environmental agency has been sending in recent years.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

NASCAR Creates Unnecessary Confusion for Itself and Teams With Latest Ruling While Failing to Address Serious Problem That Could Kill Fans

NASCAR sent a confusing message to the teams this week and failed to address a serious problem that could end up killing fans. The post NASCAR Creates Unnecessary Confusion for Itself and Teams With Latest Ruling While Failing to Address Serious Problem That Could Kill Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

IndyCar: Iowa isn’t the only thing returning this weekend

IndyCar is set to bring back a qualifying format that hasn’t been used since 2020 when it returns to Iowa Speedway for the first time since the same. IndyCar is set to return to Iowa Speedway for the first time since 2020 this weekend, and the track is scheduled to host a doubleheader, just like it did in 2020 when COVID-19-related restrictions caused many other tracks to surrender their race dates.
NEWTON, IA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy