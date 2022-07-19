ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Man sitting on tracks struck and killed by Amtrak train on Monday in Thomasville

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
A 38-year-old man from Thomasville was killed on Monday after being struck by an Amtrak train.

According to Trooper Ned Moultrie with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, at approximately 8 a.m. on Monday officers responded to Mile Marker 309.5 on the Norfolk Southern rail line, approximately 200 yards from Oak Knoll Drive in Thomasville, in response to a pedestrian being struck by a train.

Investigators determined that Joseph Craig Stone of Thomasville was sitting on the tracks when he was struck by an Amtrak train traveling from Charlotte to New York. Stone was fatally wounded and died on the scene.

There were no reported injuries of passengers or crew on the Amtrak train.

It is unknown at this time whether there were any contributing factors, including alcohol or illegal substances. Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the incident.

In North Carolina, it is illegal to trespass on any property owned by the railroad. According to the NC Railroad Company, it takes the average train traveling at 55 mph more than a mile, or the length of 18 football field, to stop.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

