'Law & Order' Crew Member Shot To Death Near Brooklyn Set

Photo: NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot to death on Tuesday, July 19th while near the show's set in New York City.

While sitting in his car in Brooklyn, a crew member for the NBC show was putting up fliers around the Law & Order set to warn drivers of parking restrictions during certain hours. The 31-year-old male was shot multiple times in the head and neck after a gunman opened the car door, according to a NYPD spokesperson to People .

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

NBC released the following statement:

We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. ... Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.

Although the gunman's identity has not been released, NBC is working with law enforcement in the investigation. Production for the show was shut down in the meantime.

The third season for Law & Order: Organized Crime will premiere on NBC this fall.