ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

'Law & Order' Crew Member Shot To Death Near Brooklyn Set

By Allie Gold
710 WOR
710 WOR
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29U22d_0gl7piOt00
Photo: NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot to death on Tuesday, July 19th while near the show's set in New York City.

While sitting in his car in Brooklyn, a crew member for the NBC show was putting up fliers around the Law & Order set to warn drivers of parking restrictions during certain hours. The 31-year-old male was shot multiple times in the head and neck after a gunman opened the car door, according to a NYPD spokesperson to People .

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

NBC released the following statement:

We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. ... Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.

Although the gunman's identity has not been released, NBC is working with law enforcement in the investigation. Production for the show was shut down in the meantime.

The third season for Law & Order: Organized Crime will premiere on NBC this fall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Week

Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member fatally shot on set

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member has been shot and killed while working on the show in New York, NBC has confirmed. A parking enforcement worker was fatally shot on Tuesday while sitting in a car on the set of the NBC drama in Brooklyn's Greenpoint at about 5:15 a.m., Deadline reports. He was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.
BROOKLYN, NY
TVLine

Law & Order: OC Killing: Police Release More Details, Including Victim's Name

Click here to read the full article. The Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member killed during a location shoot Tuesday was a Queens resident named Johnny Pizarro, the New York Times reports. Pizarro, a 31-year-old parking enforcement worker with the show, was killed while sitting in a car in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn around 5:15 am on Tuesday, July 19. According to the New York Police Department, officers responded to a call and found that the man was unconscious and had received multiple gunshots to the head and neck. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospital/Woodhull, where he...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Violent Crime
UPI News

Cyndi Lauper's son Declyn arrested in NYC

July 17 (UPI) -- Declyn Lauper, the son of Grammy Award-winning singer Cyndi Lauper, was arrested in New York City on Thursday when police found him allegedly sitting in the driver's seat of a stolen car, police said Saturday. NYPD officers spotted a 2014 Mercedes-Benz C350 illegally double-parked at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

NYPD: Woman fatally shot in head while pushing baby in stroller

June 30 (UPI) -- Authorities said a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head at close range while pushing a baby stroller in Manhattan on Wednesday night. New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters during a press conference that the unidentified woman was shot at around 8:20 p.m. on the Upper East Side by a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and sweat pants.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York Post

Boyfriend of murdered Queens mother wanted in triple slaying

A suspect has been identified in last week’s triple slaying of a Queens family — and police said the wanted man is the estranged boyfriend of the murdered mother. The NYPD on Wednesday released a photo of Travis Blake, 29, and asked for the public’s help in locating the suspected killer.
QUEENS, NY
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
976
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy