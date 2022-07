The latest image release from ESA's Mars Express takes us over two ruptures in the Martian crust that form part of the mighty Valles Marineris canyon system. Valles Marineris cuts across Mars like the Grand Canyon cuts across the United States, except the latter is miniscule in comparison. At 4000 km long, 200 km wide and up to 7 km deep, Valles Marineris is almost ten times longer, 20 times wider and five times deeper than the Grand Canyon. As the largest canyon system in the Solar System, it would span the distance from the northern tip of Norway to the southern tip of Sicily.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO