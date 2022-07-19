ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck Took Georgia Mansion Off The Market Months Before Reconnecting With J Lo

By Whitney Vasquez
 5 days ago
Source: Mega

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly set to celebrate their nuptials with family and friends at the actor's Georgia estate by the end of the month — the same place he was desperate to offload in 2019.

Radar can report that while the listing made headlines, Affleck quietly pulled the 87-acre home off the market months before reconnecting with his J Lo nearly two decades after they were first set to become husband and wife.

According to records, the Batman actor first put the Southern plantation-style home up for sale in May 2018 with the asking price of $8.9 million. After sitting on the market without any bites for nearly one year, Affleck lowered the price to $7.6 million in March 2019.

Source: Mega

RadarOnline.com has discovered that Affleck yanked the listing on June 30, 2020 — only 8 months before allegedly reconnecting with a then-engaged J Lo via email.

Affleck was first spotted sneaking out of J Lo's home in April shortly after she ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez; however, initial reports claimed the two began communicating months before secretly reuniting.

Source: Mega

The Justice League actor allegedly began penning his now-wife romantic emails in February while she was still engaged to the former Yankee. The emails reportedly started innocent but escalated with both parties.

Following her breakup with A-Rod, J Lo went all in with Affleck. The two have been inseparable since and made it official with a top-secret wedding in Sin City over the weekend.

As RadarOnline.com reported, J Lo flew in her whole glam spad, who were all present, along with her mom and manager, to watch the couple exchange vows.

The party doesn't stop in Vegas. Affleck and J Lo are reportedly set to celebrate their nuptials with a big party at the Georgia estate by the end of the month.

Source: Mega

The party will include all five kids — only two were in attendance for the Sin City ceremony.

Affleck first proposed to J Lo in 2002. The two were set to wed in 2003, but they canceled their wedding days before they were supposed to walk down the aisle.

Affleck and J Lo went on to marry other people. She exchanged vows with singer Marc Anthony and had a set of twins — Emme and Max, 14. The actor put a ring on Jen Garner's hand in 2005. They have three kids together — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Community Policy