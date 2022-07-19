ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles And Prince Andrew Are Reportedly No Longer Speaking After Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

By Louise Ferrer
 2 days ago
Splash News

Following the scandal about Prince Andrew’s connection with the late American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, it seems like the relationship with his brother Prince Charles has ultimately gone downhill.

In an article published by Fox News, royal expert and reporter Neil Sean says, “Andrew faces the wrath of his older brother Prince Charles even more now than ever, but have they ever really seen eye to eye? It’s reported that the queen sees Andrew as her ‘favorite’ son, and something he has played up to quite a lot despite Prince Charles having the higher public role.”

He continued, “It always infuriated Charles that Andrew could do no wrong in the eyes of his mother who had more time for him simply because she had grown into her role by the time Andrew had arrived. Charles has had to simply work harder he feels than ever as Andrew was known back in the day as the fun-loving party prince, good-looking, and always seen with the right people at all the hottest spots plus endless model girlfriends, while Charles always appeared more sour and dour by comparison.”

To describe their current relationship, Sean mentioned that it is “virtually non-existent due to the extra workload that Charles and William have undertaken since the queen has almost semi-retired now.” The outlet adds that the brothers are “no longer speaking” and that when it comes to the thought of returning to public life, Prince Charles and Prince William believe that their relative should just work on “behind-the-scenes-charity” instead.

At the end of the day, Sean concludes that the Duke of York “remains a counsellor of state, and as such he also believes he should be included at royal and state events.” Moreover, Prince Andrew values his titles HRH (His Royal Highness) and “Prince of the Blood.” Sean reports, “He feels that should be reinstated and his position recognized and respected.” However, an exclusive source tells Sean, “The Duke could lobby all he wanted, if indeed he has, but whether he would ever get anything back remains a different situation.”

nope
2d ago

Understandable. Charles has a very strong moral character. His standards are impeccable. hahaha. Only kidding. If the was a prize for biggest male sleeze in the total family, the only one not in the running would be Harry

20
Aileen Shulde
1d ago

Yes cause obviously the soon to be king is so much better. Seeing cam horse face while married. Having Dianna murdered. Oh ya he’s so much better. No wonder the queen doesn’t want to Rest In Peace. She’s waiting for his death.

5
Paul Michael
2d ago

they bracing for war over the blood money . the blood of the slaves are upon their shoulders . they can't escape their own judgments .

3
