Kyle Busch Appreciating Pocono

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago
Mars Wrigley’s involvement with the sport of NASCAR goes all the way back to 1990, when the SNICKERS brand first fielded a car for Bobby Hillin Jr., at Stavola Brothers Racing. The partnership continued the next couple of seasons with Rick Wilson behind the wheel in 1991 and Dick Trickle in...

FanSided

NASCAR: Driver change revealed for #48 car at Pocono

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., not Tyler Reddick, is set to drive for Big Machine Racing in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway. Several NASCAR Cup Series drivers have had the chance to drive the #48 Chevrolet for Big Machine Racing during the 2022 season Xfinity Series thus far, and one of those drivers is Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick.
LONG POND, PA
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Hendrick Motorsports Contract News

Hendrick Motorsports' partnership with NAPA isn't going to end anytime soon. On Wednesday, Hendrick Motorsports announced that it reached an agreement on a multi-year contract extension with NAPA. This means NAPA will remain the race majority sponsor for 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. NAPA is obviously thrilled about...
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Toyota executive makes surprising admission on Kyle Busch

As each day passes it looks less likely that Kyle Busch will be returning for Joe Gibbs Racing. Gibbs admitted last Sunday that it has been difficult to find a new sponsor for Busch. Now, a Toyota executive also says that JGR re-signing Busch seems unlikely. Toyota Racing Development president...
MOTORSPORTS
Kansas State
FOX Sports

Ryan Blaney to take break from NASCAR playoff race at familial SRX

Ryan Blaney comes from a family of race car drivers. And he learned from a young age that the sport of racing, like all sports, isn't always fair. But the possibility of missing the playoffs when, statistically, he's having one of the best years of his career? That might be difficult to stomach.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Sage Karam returns to Pocono for 1st time since fatal wreck

Sage Karam planned to keep it simple, just a bike ride this week through the first turn at Pocono Raceway. An easy outing, no reporters around to ask questions, no fans wondering how he’s feeling in his return to his hometown track. Seven years ago, Karam triggered a wreck at the tri-oval track that killed IndyCar driver Justin Wilson and sunk Karam so deep into a depression that he doubted he would compete again. On his last visit to the track, his friend Robert Wickens was paralyzed in another IndyCar accident. Pocono conjures memories of tragedy for the 27-year-old Karam. He wanted to go alone to remember -- but also reflect on his own, challenging journey. “I’ve taken the necessary time I needed to take before I could properly go there,” Karam said. “If I had the opportunity to race there before, I don’t know that I would have been ready. If I’m not ready, I’m not going to do it. I don’t want to put myself at harm or put anybody else at harm. I feel like now I’m able to maturely go there and do it.”
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch reveals possible retirement season

Kurt Busch admitted that the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season may be his last, though he still has plenty of time to make up his mind. Kurt Busch is in his first season behind the wheel of the #45 Toyota after signing with Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing, which joined the NASCAR Cup Series with the #23 Toyota for Bubba Wallace last season. They expanded to two cars for their second year in the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
Kyle Busch
Ken Schrader
NBC Sports

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway

With only six races remaining in the Cup regular season, Pocono Raceway looms large this weekend as a difficult test for those hoping to join the playoff roster. Known as the Tricky Triangle because of its unique three-turn layout, Pocono features fast speeds and hard braking in the tight turns.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule: Pocono Raceway

While all of motorsports ponders NASCAR’s Tuesday announcement that next year’s Cup Series schedule will include a street race in Chicago, the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series will race this weekend at Pocono Raceway. Sunday will mark the Cup Series’ only visit this season to Pocono,...
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono: How to watch, stream, preview, picks for the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400

When the summer hits its peak and the weather is fine in the northeast, there is arguably no better place to be than the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania. The area is blessed with natural beauty, from its lush greens to its many bodies of water, and it is also the site of one of the most unique and challenging tracks in all of American auto racing.
LONG POND, PA
CBS Sports

2022 NASCAR at Pocono odds, start time, surprising picks, race predictions: Model fading Chase Elliott

With three relatively flat corners and three extremely long straightaways, Pocono Raceway is a test unlike any other on the NASCAR schedule. With the regular season winding to a close, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to "The Tricky Triangle" on Sunday. The 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 is the only NASCAR at Pocono race of the season for the first time since 1981. The 2022 NASCAR at Pocono Raceway green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on USA (stream now on FuboTV).
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Pocono TV Schedule: July 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The 2.5-mile triangle is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Trucks Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the full Pocono tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. NASCAR TV Schedule. Pocono Raceway. The following includes all on-track action:. Friday. July...
LONG POND, PA
NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide: Pocono Raceway

With playoffs just around the corner, all three of NASCAR’s major series will be in action this weekend at Pocono Raceway. The Pocono weekend will include Saturday races for the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series and Sunday’s feature for Cup drivers. USA Network will broadcast the Xfinity...
MOTORSPORTS
