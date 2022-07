Emergency personnel as well as rescue units are on the scene of a very serious motor vehicle accident involving a car and a Earle Construction dump truck. The accident is on the southbound side of the parkway at mile marker 87.3. This accident involves entrapment and rescue. Rescue personnel have removed a door and are cutting the roof attempting to free a trapped victim. A landing zone has been set up at Winding River. Emergency personnel have summoned Crime scene, fatal and CVI to the scene. Dump truck was carrying a full load of milling and has two flat tires. A heavy duty tow has been requested. They are still working to free a victim. As new details arise we will update our page.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO