Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Equities markets pointed to a comeback Tuesday morning. Stocks had ended Monday in the red, weighed down by Apple, after Bloomberg reported the tech giant would slow hiring and spending next year for some of its teams. Investors are also looking forward to a new round of earnings reports this week. Hasbro and Johnson & Johnson announced results before the bell Tuesday, while Netflix is on deck after the market close. And there are many more to go: Only about 8% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported so far this earnings season.

