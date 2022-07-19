ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Renters in Arkansas and Nebraska Face Eviction After Governors Refuse Federal Rental Assistance

By Bryce Covert
The Intercept
The Intercept
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this year, Samantha Schilling and her fiancé fell behind by about $1,900 on rent for their home in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Schilling herself can’t work due to a serious back injury. Then, in March, her fiancé’s hours at a Dollar General store got cut back from a full-time schedule...

theintercept.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartercountytimes.com

How did Democrats become an endangered species in Kentucky?￼

If you drive past the East Carter Memory Gardens cemetery these days, you may hear a whirring sound coming from the top of the hill. If so, it likely will be my grandfather spinning in his grave because of the recent shocking news that Republicans now outnumber Democrats on the voter registration rolls of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin and His Wife Directed Millions to the Wildlife Area Surrounding Vacation Condo

On Thursday, after months of negotiations, Sen. Joe Manchin said he would not support even a stripped-down version of the reconciliation package to invest billions of dollars in federal funds to combat the climate emergency — a version that was written to appease him. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., believed that he was close to reaching a deal that would satisfy the whims of the senior senator from West Virginia while also passing a vast climate investment package, drug pricing legislation, and new taxes on the wealthiest Americans to pay for the new spending. After the story broke, Manchin backtracked, claiming that July’s inflation numbers would be the deciding factor on whether he could support what President Joe Biden once hoped would be his signature policy achievement. Democratic leaders said Manchin had told them otherwise, and remaining hopes to pass significant climate legislation were dashed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Intercept

Pennsylvania Legislators Push Looser Gun Laws While Decrying Gun Violence

On Monday, President Joe Biden commemorated the passage of a bill designed to reduce national gun violence by incentivizing states to pass stricter gun laws, making it harder for people convicted of domestic violence to purchase a gun, and tightening the review process for gun purchasers under the age of 21. “What we’re doing here today is real, it’s vivid, it’s relevant,” Biden said. “It’s proof that despite the naysayers, we can make meaningful progress on dealing with gun violence.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Nebraska Society
North Little Rock, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Jacksonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
North Little Rock, AR
State
Nebraska State
The Intercept

The Twisted Legal Path to Oklahoma’s Looming Execution Spree

One week before he was killed in the death chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, Donald Grant asked a woman named Sue Hosch a question about his coming execution. “He asked me, did I think it was going to be botched?” Hosch recalled. “And I said, ‘I don’t know.’” As an activist who corresponded with men on death row, Hosch hoped that Grant would die peacefully — “you know, go to sleep.” But he told her that he was scared.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Intercept

Even the Democratic Establishment Couldn’t Beat Back AIPAC

As recently as May, the return of popular former Maryland Rep. Donna Edwards seemed all but inevitable. Edwards, whose original tenure began after she trounced an eight-term incumbent in 2008, had the support of figures and organizations across the Democratic Party. Early polling gave her a comfortable lead over her opponent, corporate attorney and former State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County Glenn Ivey.
MARYLAND STATE
The Intercept

Rhode Island Progressives Push for Takeover of State Democratic Party

Rhode Island is the latest state where, with approval ratings falling for President Joe Biden and other national Democrats, progressive groups are mounting challenges to take over the state-level Democratic Party. With Biden failing to enact his agenda and Republicans stripping basic rights from people across the country, Rhode Island progressive candidates are pushing to build a majority with the power to govern in local and state-level politics. Similar slates are running progressive candidates in 11 other states this cycle, part of recent attempts among organizers to find smaller-scale wins despite the party’s national-scale failures.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Asa Hutchinson
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Intercept

Progressives See Bittersweet Night in Illinois With Ouster of Marie Newman

In a hotly contested 2020 primary, progressive Marie Newman, the Justice Democrats candidate for Illinois’s 3rd Congressional District, ousted eight-term Rep. Dan Lipinski, one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress. Many House Democrats countered party norms by backing Newman, choosing to stand up for reproductive rights rather than exhibit loyalty to the incumbent. “I think that an anti-choice position is a relic of our past and it is firmly in the Republican ideology, and I do not think that is what our party should be standing for,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the time.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Homelessness#Dollar General#The Treasury Department#The American Rescue Plan#Republican
The Intercept

Rep. Cori Bush Boosts Biden’s Efforts to Fight Climate Change With Executive Authority

President Joe Biden’s efforts to tackle the climate crisis through executive action got an assist this week, courtesy of Missouri Rep. Cori Bush and Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee. One hundred million dollars in new funding, announced Tuesday alongside other measures in the upcoming Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies annual appropriations bill, would give the president resources to accelerate the production of solar panels, transformers, and other green technologies.
MISSOURI STATE
The Intercept

The Intercept

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Intercept is an award-winning news organization dedicated to holding the powerful accountable through fearless, adversarial journalism.

 https://theintercept.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy