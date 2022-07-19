ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Smith Looks to Clinch Regular Season Championship at Pocono

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago
Zane Smith and the No. 38 Fr8Auctions.com #BraveLikeWyatt Ford F-150 team head to the Pocono (Pa.) Raceway this weekend with hopes of clinching the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular season championship and collecting the 15 playoff points that come with it. Smith heads into the final race of...

