A Blackwell farmer was featured in a story on the FOX Weather app on Monday as an intense drought continues to plague agricultural producers across the United States. Lyman Urban, who farms near Blackwell and Tonkawa, told FOX Weather reporter Robert Ray that this year’s weeks-long dry spell and intense heat have damaged farmers’ crops in northern Oklahoma. Urban was interviewed in a field near his home south of Blackwell, showing viewers that soybean seeds he planted weeks ago haven’t sprouted because they haven’t received adequate moisture.

BLACKWELL, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO