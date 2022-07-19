2 arrested after drug bust in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Forrest County deputies and other law enforcement agencies arrested a man and a woman during a drug bust.

The bust happened on July 18 at a home in the Sunrise community.

Agents said they found more than an ounce of methamphetamine and a firearm during their search.

Christopher Channing Russell and Wendy Nicole Strange were both charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a Firearm.

Christopher Channing Russell (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

Wendy Nicole Strange (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

The two were taken to the Forrest County Adult Detention Center where they will be held to await bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.