2 arrested after drug bust in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Forrest County deputies and other law enforcement agencies arrested a man and a woman during a drug bust.
The bust happened on July 18 at a home in the Sunrise community.Forrest County family wants answers after fatal deputy-involved shooting
Agents said they found more than an ounce of methamphetamine and a firearm during their search.
Christopher Channing Russell and Wendy Nicole Strange were both charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a Firearm.
The two were taken to the Forrest County Adult Detention Center where they will be held to await bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0