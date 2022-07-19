ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Skeletal remains of man found in University City, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after skeletal remains were found in University City, according to...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police Identify 28-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed In West Philadelphia Hit-And-Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man on a bicycle was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in West Philadelphia. Now, the search is on for the person behind the wheel on Friday morning. Police tell CBS3 the impact of the driver knocked the 28-year-old bicyclist out of his shoes. They also say he was two blocks away from his home. Police identified the man as Nyier Cunningham. The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia. Eyewitness News has been told medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Girl, 11, stable after shooting inside home in Logan, police say

LOGAN - An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Thursday after police say she was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood. Philadelphia police say the incident occurred around 1:18 p.m. inside a home on the 4500 block of North 13th Street. The girl suffered a single gunshot wound to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

11-Year-Old Girl Injured After Shooting In Philadelphia’s Logan Neighborhood: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North 13th Street. The girl was shot in her right upper shoulder, according to police. She was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition. Police said an arrest has been made. No other details on the suspect are available at this time. A weapon was also recovered, police said. Witnesses told Eyewitness News the girl was playing with a gun when it went off. It’s unclear how the girl got a hold of the gun. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University City#Skeletal Remains#Philadelphia Police#I 76
fox29.com

Driver sought in Philadelphia hit-and-run that injured woman, 2 girls

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver that injured a woman and two children. The local police union has issued a $5k reward for information that leads to an arrest. Meanwhile, the family of the 29-year-old woman who suffered a severe leg injury said she is recovering and urged the driver to come forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Cyclist, 28, killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run involving heavy duty pick-up truck

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking into a hit-and-run that left a cyclist dead on Friday morning. Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small says the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. when officers received a 911 call about a person on a bike being hit by a car in the area of N 52nd Street and Wyalusing Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Philly

Namir Thomas Charged In Connection To Alleged Gunpoint Rape, Robbery At SEPTA’s Snyder Station, DA Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has charged a man for an alleged gunpoint rape that happened at SEPTA’s Snyder Station earlier this week. Namir Thomas, 20, has been charged with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, robbery, and other related offenses. The city says tips from the public helped Philadelphia police identify Thomas to bring him into custody. Credit: Philadelphia police Police say Thomas raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim was on the platform trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought for her when the suspect approached. Earlier this week, Philadelphia police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the alleged rape. It’s unclear if the person charged is the suspect described in the surveillance images. This is not the first sexual assault at a SEPTA subway station this year. On April 24, a woman was raped on the Broad Street Line between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy