On July 11 at 8:26 a.m. the manager at Circle K reported that a new employee, who was in training on his first day of work, had left work with no notice in the middle of his shift. When video surveillance was reviewed by the manager, the new employee was observed going through a co-worker’s backpack and then leaving the store. A bottle of prescription medication and cash were missing from the backpack, along with an iPad charger belonging to the store. An arrest warrant is to be issued for the 20-year-old Cleveland man.

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO