Los Angeles, CA

Rage Against The Machine Calls Out Violence Toward Indigenous People in Canada

By Gabriela Huselton
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRage Against the Machine has once again taken a political stance during a live performance. The Los Angeles rock band displayed facts and calls to action on a display screen behind the stage during their June 15 concert at Bluesfest in Ottawa. According to Consequence, one screen read, “An...

music.mxdwn.com

AFP

Canada Indigenous schools abuse: a timeline

For a century, tens of thousands of Indigenous, Inuit and Metis children in Canada were forcibly enrolled in state boarding schools, isolated from their families, language and culture as part of a failed policy of assimilation. The commission also blames the schools policy for a high incidence of poverty, alcoholism and domestic violence, as well as high suicide rates in Indigenous communities.
Daily Mail

Migrant caravan marching north ENDS their journey after just two days - and 24 hours before July 4 after Mexico handed 3,000 residence permits - after UN report said the border is at its deadliest in history

Thousands of migrants part of a caravan that started in southern Mexico ended their travels toward the U.S. border just two days after setting off when they were handed permits to stay in the country for 30 days. Mexican officials handed out 3,000 temporary residence permits on Sunday and ended...
AFP

Mexican schoolboy set on fire for being Indigenous

A Mexican schoolboy was set on fire and badly burned in a classroom -- his "only crime" was speaking an Indigenous language in a country struggling to end racial discrimination. Discrimination is common in Mexico, a country of 126 million where 23.2 million people identify as Indigenous and more than 7.3 million speak an Indigenous language, according to a 2020 census.
Vice

Notorious Drug Lord Rafael Caro Quintero Captured in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Rafael Caro Quintero, one of Mexico’s most notorious drug lords who was the mastermind behind the killing of a DEA agent in Mexico, has reportedly been captured. Again. Caro Quintero—a founder and leader of Mexico’s Guadalajara Cartel— walked free from a Mexican prison in 2013...
Axios

What the growing number of Mexican migrant encounters at the border tells us

The deaths of at least 22 Mexican migrants smuggled in a hot truck last month came as data shows an increase in encounters of U.S. authorities with people from that country. The big picture: As a whole, migrant encounters — which include Border Patrol apprehensions and those who are turned away at ports of entry — have increased sharply over the last few years. The percentage of Mexican encounters, though small, appears to be growing since 2019.
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Immigrants

Nearly 45 million people born in other countries are currently living in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Over half are naturalized U.S. citizens, with the remainder lawful residents — such as refugees, foreign students, and permanent residents — or unauthorized migrants.  The United States has long been a destination for foreign […]
NPR

La Malinche was a young linguist forced to serve the Spanish conquerors

About 500 years ago, Spanish soldiers invaded the Aztec empire in modern-day Mexico. It's one of history's most consequential tales, and the story changes depending on whose perspective you hear. The conquerors had a story - a few hundred men who captured that empire. Indigenous people had a story of losing independence. And between them was a woman known as La Malinche. She was enslaved and served as an interpreter to the conqueror, Hernan Cortes. Today, some Mexicans consider her a traitor for helping the conquerors, while others say she helped to change the world. Yasmin Khan of KUNM visited an art exhibit that examines her life.
SFGate

The Bay Area exodus has come to Mexico — is it hurting locals?

When 42-year-old Eden Reilly visited Mexico in November 2020 — the year the world changed and the event industry collapsed — she didn’t anticipate eventually leaving behind everything she knew in Oakland and living on a farm in San Miguel de Allende, a city in the state of Guanajuato three hours north of Mexico City. But nearly two years later, she still hasn’t returned to California, nor have many other Bay Area tech workers and restaurateurs who crossed the border and started a new life there.
The Associated Press

Mexico returns 8 bodies of migrants in Texas truck tragedy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican air force plane landed at an airport near Mexico City on Wednesday, bearing eight bodies of the 53 migrants who were found dead in a truck in Texas last month. They were the first to be returned of the 26 Mexicans among those who died of heat and dehydration inside a locked truck trailer abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio on June 27. Temperatures that day approached 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement Wedesday evening that the military plane was making a second trip to San Antonio on Wednesday to recover eight more victims. In total, the government planned to return the bodies of 25 of the 26 Mexican victims, in accordance with their families’ wishes, the statement said. Those who died in the truck included people from the states of Guanajuato, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Mexico, Zacatecas, Queretaro, Morelos and Mexico City.
