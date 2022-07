Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire on the 9300 block of Skitts Mountain Drive in Lula around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, responding units found a residence fully engulfed about 1000 feet from the main roadway according to a press release from the Hall County Fire Department. Due to this, the home was not accessible by fire apparatus. The firemen reached the home on foot and contained the fire from spreading into the surrounding wooded area without the use of hose lines and fire hydrants. Georgia Forestry assisted by cutting a path around the fire.

