Stearns County, MN

Crash near Brooten attributed to distracted driving

By JP Cola
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Brooten MN-) Officials believe distracted driving contributed to a crash in Stearns County Monday which shook up a Belgrade teen and her juvenile passenger. The sheriff's department says...

CBS Minnesota

Troopers say 18-year-old driver was drinking before fatal crash in Kandiyohi County

LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A teenager is in jail after authorities say he was driving under the influence early Sunday morning before a head-on crash that killed the other driver. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 71 in Lake Andrew Township, roughly 12 miles north of Willmar. Investigators say a GMC Sierra and a Chevrolet Malibu were traveling opposite directions on the highway when they collided. The crash killed the driver of the Malibu, identified as 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Wilmar. A passenger in her car, a 31-year-old Belgrade man, was hurt and treated at a local hospital. He is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, an 18-year-old Willmar man, was also hurt in the crash and brought to a different hospital for treatment. Later he was booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail, pending charges of criminal vehicular homicide. Troopers determined that the teenager had been drinking. WCCO is not naming him as he has yet to be formally charged. 
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
WJON

Royalton Man Seriously Hurt in Crash on Highway 10

ROYALTON -- A Royalton man was seriously hurt in a crash on Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Saturday at about 5:45 p.m. just west of Royalton. Fifty-two-year-old Alan Schumer was driving east on Highway 10 when his car entered the ditch. The vehicle turned...
ROYALTON, MN
Willmar woman died in early Sunday morning crash

The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of the people involved in a fatal accident near Sibley State Park early Sunday morning. Killed in the two-vehicle crash was 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Willmar. Zuniga was driving a car northbound on Highway 71 and collided with a pick up that was traveling southbound. The crash was reported at 2:21 a.m. in Lake Andrew Township near Sibley State Park.
DL-Online

UPDATED: Woman killed in 2-vehicle collision near New London, Minnesota

NEW LONDON, Minn. — A Willmar, Minnesota, woman died early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71 west of New London. Dalia Zuniga, 52, of Willmar, was killed in a collision between her 2015 Chevrolet Malibu and 2009 GMC Sierra driven by Daniel Lohse, 18, of Willmar. The Chevrolet was traveling north, and the GMC was traveling south when they collided, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.
myklgr.com

Willmar woman dies in Kandiyohi County collision Sunday afternoon

A Willmar woman died in a Kandiyohi County collision Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:21 p.m. on July 24, Dalia Zuniga, age 52, of Willmar, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Highway 71. At about 2:21 p.m., near milepost 138, Zuniga’s car collided with a southbound GMC Sierra being driven by Daniel Lohse, age 18 of Willmar.
willmarradio.com

Fatal accident near Sibley State Park

Tragically there was a fatal accident on Highway 71 near Sibley State Park at 2:21 am Sunday, July 24, 2022. A car and a pick up collided head on. The State Patrol has not released any names at this time, but they say the driver of the car was a 52-year-old woman from Willmar and had a 31-year-old male passenger from Belgrade. The driver of the pick up was an 18-year-old male from Willmar. The State Patrol did not say how many people died in the crash, and said they will be releasing the names later Sunday.
WJON

Two From Freeport Hurt in Crash on I-94 in Albany

ALBANY -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Albany Saturday night. The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan and a car were both going east on Interstate 94 when they collided. The driver and passenger in the car, 31-year-old...
Bring Me The News

Woman hit by train while crossing tracks in Delano

A woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a train while trying to cross tracks in Delano Friday. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an injured woman near 4th Street South and Franklin Avenue East at around 2 a.m. The woman,...
CBS Minnesota

Woman hit by train in Delano, severely injured

DELANO, Minn. -- A woman was severely injured after she was hit by a train northwest of the Twin Cities, police say.Officers responded to a call around 2:07 a.m. Friday to a report of a woman injured by a moving train around Fourth Street South and Franklin Avenue East. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman from Webster, Wis., lying on the railroad tracks.Police say she had been crossing the tracks with two others and tried to cross between two train cars parked on the tracks. The train began moving and the woman fell and became stuck below the moving train.Responders on the scene gave the woman lifesaving procedures before transporting her to Hennepin County Medical Center.
KARE 11

Charges filed in death of firefighter's 12-year-old son

OTSEGO, Minn. — An Otsego man is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with an UTV crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. Prosecutors say Austin Mehlhoff Copsey was drunk when he crashed his Polaris side-by-side into a row of mailboxes July 16 and rolled several times, ending up in the ditch. A passenger in the UTV, 12-year-old Jesse Hooper, was killed in the incident. Jesse is the son of an Elk River Firefighter.
Bring Me The News

Brainerd man reported missing July 16 is found dead

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said a man missing in the Brainerd area has been found dead. Authorities issued a public appeal on Wednesday to find 64-year-old John Ciminski. He was last seen on July 16 during the morning hours walking in north Brainerd with "no known or suspected destination."
willmarradio.com

Woman rescued from Mississippi River...then arrested

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p-m Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in The Mississippi River tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office found the woman had two felony warrants and was taken to jail.
willmarradio.com

Road rage suspect arrested after crash in Willmar

(Willmar MN-) A suspect in a road rage incident in which a handgun was brandished was arrested in Willmar Saturday afternoon. It started at 12:27 p.m. when it was learned the road rage incident occurred in the Montevideo area, and the suspect was driving eastbound on Highway 7 toward Clara City. The suspect then turned north on Highway 71 toward Willmar, and spike strips were laid down on the south side of town. The suspect avoided the strips, but in the process, crashed the vehicle on the Highway 71 bridge south of Menards. The suspect tried to flee on foot but was quickly arrested. Upon investigation it was learned the suspect was driving a vehicle stolen out of Lee County Texas, and a stolen handgun was found in the car. The suspect, 26-year-old Gabriel McMahon, is in the Kandiyohi County Jail awaiting arraignment on charges including fleeing police in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a handgun.
willmarradio.com

Woman hurt in fall from horse at Sibley State Park

(New London MN-) A helicopter landed at Sibley State Park yesterday morning but did not have to airlift a woman who was hurt in an apparent fall from a horse. The victim was transported by ambulance to CentraCare-Rice Hospital in Willmar. The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on the horse trail near the horse camp at the park near New London. No further information is available.
