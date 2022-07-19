Fredonia resident charged in hit and run crash involving buggy

Dual drug raids on Main Street in the city of Dunkirk have led to three arrests. Multiple police agencies, including, members of Chautauqua County Drug Task Force, Dunkirk Police Department Patrol, SRT, and K-9 Unit, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s SWAT Team and K-9 Units, accompanied by several investigators, along with Detectives from Jamestown Police Department, conducted a joint search warrant early Thursday morning at 506 and 708 Main Street. 36-year-old Ontario Eldridge of Dunkirk and 39-year-old Lemorris Jones of Atlanta, Georgia, were taken into custody during the raid at 506 Main. Investigators also located 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of meth, 2 pounds of marijuana, and a loaded Glock 42 pistol with an attached high capacity drum fed magazine and nearly $6,500 cash. Meanwhile, investigators located 34-year-old Larry Brooks, Jr. during the raid at 708 Main Street. They also discovered quantities of meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine. Eldridge and Jones were charged with criminal possession narcotics (2 counts each), criminal possession of a loaded firearm 2nd (1 count each), criminal nuisance 2nd (1 count each), and unlawful possession large capacity magazine (1 count each). Brooks is facing charges of criminal possession narcotics with intent to sell (3 counts), criminal possession controlled substance with intent to sell (1 count), criminal use drug paraphernalia 2nd (1 count), and criminal nuisance 2nd (1 count).

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO