Fredonia resident charged in hit and run crash involving buggy

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fredonia resident is facing multiple charges after a crash involving a vehicle and an Amish buggy. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies...

chautauquatoday.com

nyspnews.com

West Seneca woman arrested for DWI

On July 20, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Lisa A. Okeefe., 55, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 400 in the town of Elma, Okeefe was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Okeefe had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Okeefe had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Okeefe was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

NYSP: Motorcyclist dies following crash involving deer

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 73-year-old Lockport man has died following a motorcycle accident Wednesday in Niagara County, according to New York State Police. Troopers say Frank O. Butcher was driving a 1999 Harley Davidson east on Akron Road in the Town of Royalton when he hit a deer in the road. Butcher reportedly suffered minor injuries and was coherent following the accident.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A Kenmore Couple Leads New York State Troopers On Chase In Stolen Car

A Western New York couple has been arrested after leading New York State Police Troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle. On July 18, 2022, New York State Police in Geneseo arrested the couple from Kenmore. John E. Slomka, age 38, and 33-year-old Tina M. Bredt fled from Troopers who had tried to pull them over for a traffic stop on I-390, in Livingston County. Slomka was driving a Dodge Caravan that had a stolen license plate.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
wutv29.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Niagara County

A motorcyclist died after striking a deer Wednesday in Niagara County. Frank Butcher, 73, of Lockport, was eastbound on Akron Road in Royalton when he hit a deer that entered the road, according to New York State Police. Crews said Butcher was coherent on the scene and had minor injuries,...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Former Erie County Sheriff's Office jail deputy sentenced in connection to drug charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Erie County Sheriff's Office jail deputy has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to a drug charge in May. The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 45-year-old John A. Gugino of Hamburg was sentenced Thursday in Hamburg Town Court to a one-year conditional discharge, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and pay a $205 fine.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arrested in Dunkirk on drug charges

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Drug Taskforce arrested three on various drug charges early Thursday morning. While inside one home, police say they found 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, three grams of methamphetamine, two pounds of marijuana, a loaded glock pistol with an attached high-capacity drum fed […]
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

Driver flees scene after hitting pedestrian on Ash Street

Erie Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a driver who reportedly fled the scene. The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 700 block of Ash Street. According to Erie Police, one person was transported to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on a suspect at this time.
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Randolph resident charged with arson following the blaze in Kennedy

A Randolph resident has been charged with arson in the 3rd degree after an investigation into Wednesday's massive fire that destroyed two homes on 2nd Street in Kennedy. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation announced the arrest of 28-year-old Aubrey Baize after an investigation conducted by BCI and the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team. Area interviews were done, and Baize was seen entering the house in question before the fire, according to investigators. Further investigative steps were taken, which resulted in the arrest of Baize Wednesday evening. Baize was processed at SP Jamestown and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail to await arraignment. The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office assisted in the case, with the investigation continuing into the fire.
KENNEDY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dual drug raids in Dunkirk lead to three arrests

Dual drug raids on Main Street in the city of Dunkirk have led to three arrests. Multiple police agencies, including, members of Chautauqua County Drug Task Force, Dunkirk Police Department Patrol, SRT, and K-9 Unit, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s SWAT Team and K-9 Units, accompanied by several investigators, along with Detectives from Jamestown Police Department, conducted a joint search warrant early Thursday morning at 506 and 708 Main Street. 36-year-old Ontario Eldridge of Dunkirk and 39-year-old Lemorris Jones of Atlanta, Georgia, were taken into custody during the raid at 506 Main. Investigators also located 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of meth, 2 pounds of marijuana, and a loaded Glock 42 pistol with an attached high capacity drum fed magazine and nearly $6,500 cash. Meanwhile, investigators located 34-year-old Larry Brooks, Jr. during the raid at 708 Main Street. They also discovered quantities of meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine. Eldridge and Jones were charged with criminal possession narcotics (2 counts each), criminal possession of a loaded firearm 2nd (1 count each), criminal nuisance 2nd (1 count each), and unlawful possession large capacity magazine (1 count each). Brooks is facing charges of criminal possession narcotics with intent to sell (3 counts), criminal possession controlled substance with intent to sell (1 count), criminal use drug paraphernalia 2nd (1 count), and criminal nuisance 2nd (1 count).
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Fredonia Woman Accused Of Driving Intoxicated Following Crash With Buggy

DAYTON – A 44-year-old Fredonia woman is accused of driving while intoxicated following a vehicle vs Amish buggy crash in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident on Route 322 in the Town of Dayton last week. Deputies said the Amish buggy sustained heavy...
DAYTON, NY
nyspnews.com

Man arrested for arson in Kennedy, NY

On July 20, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Jamestown arrested Aubrey E. Baize, 28 of Randolph, NY for Arson 3rd degree (C Felony). On July 20, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown responded to a house fire on 2nd Street in the town of Kennedy. Kennedy Fire Department assisted with the house fire at the scene. Further investigation at the scene was done by NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Chautauqua County Fire Investigators Team. Area interviews were done and Baize was seen entering the house in question before the fire. Further investigative steps were taken which resulted in the arrest of Baize. Baize was processed at SP Jamestown and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail waiting for an arraignment. The surrounding community and Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office assisted in this case.
KENNEDY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sinclairville man arrested on numerous charges after traffic stop

A Sinclairville man who was stopped for multiple traffic violations on Wednesday is also wanted on active arrest warrants from the towns of Stockton and Charlotte. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested 24-year-old Ronald Fish II after the stop on Park Street in Sinclairville around 2 pm. During an investigation, it was found that Fish was operating a motor vehicle and was suspended 23 times on 12 different dates. Fish was also wanted on charges stemming from a burglary on July 14. Warrants were issued for burglary in the 3rd degree, grand larceny 4th, criminal possession of stolen property 4th and criminal mischief 4th. Fish is also facing charges from the vehicle stop, including unlawful operation of a motor vehicle in the 1st degree, improper plates, unregistered motor vehicle, operating without insurance, display forged inspection, and uninspected motor vehicle. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Springville man sentenced to prison following fatal altercation in December 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Springville man has been sentenced to prison following a fatal altercation in December 2020. The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Tyler Rehrauer, also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, was sentenced in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of eight years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Springville man gets 8 years in prison for deadly fight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old man from Springville is headed behind bars for eight years for critically injuring a man, who later died, during a fight. Tyler Rehrauer, also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, got into a physical fight outside his home on December 7, 2020, around 2:20 a.m. on Greenwood Place in Springville with 43-year-old Patrick Flynn. Flynn was critically injured in the fight and later died at Erie County Medical Center, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

Niagara Falls man arrested for Pushing Police and Resisting

On July 19, 2022 at approximately 5:40PM, Troopers responded to a Domestic call and directed the Ethan Santiago to get away from his girlfriend to which Santiago turned towards and pushed the Troopers. Troopers took Santiago to the ground and Santiago proceeded to resist arrest. Troopers arrested Santiago and processed him at SP Niagara.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

