La Crosse County, Sheriff’s Office investigate allegation of white supremacy gesture

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse County and the Sheriff’s Office are conducting an internal investigation and requesting an outside review of an incident in which a deputy allegedly flashed a white supremacy sign.

The allegation traces to a photo of 10 deputies taken during the July 8-10 Country Boom concert near West Salem. One of the deputies, Sgt. Brandon Penzkover, appeared to be signaling an “okay” sign often associated with white supremacy.

La Crosse County Interim Administrator Jane Klekamp and La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf issued a joint statement Monday afternoon saying:

“La Crosse County stands against racism and discrimination in all its forms. We are aware of an image being shared online and we condemn the use of what appears to be a sign associated with racist hate groups. We are conducting an internal investigation and are also requesting an outside review of the incident. La Crosse County has a duty to serve all members of our community in a fair and equitable way. We are working toward that goal as evidenced by the Racism as a Public Health Crisis resolution approved by the county board.”

At the time the issue arose, the sheriff’s department denied any ill intent behind the gesture .

