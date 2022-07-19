Elon Musk responds to pics of him shirtless in Mykonos: ‘Free the nip!’

Tesla boss Elon Musk joked that he needed to take his shirt off more often as photos of him in a bathing suit aboard a yacht in Mykonos went viral on Tuesday.

“Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!! (already back in the factory btw),” the Tesla mogul tweeted Tuesday in response to a fan who joked, “F–k yea I got my $ behind this man. So so many other smart investors.”

Musk was photographed on a yacht vacationing in the Aegean Sea aboard a $20,000-per-week motor yacht alongside super-agent Ari Emanuel and his new bride, Sarah Staudinger.

The world’s richest person, whose net worth has been valued by Bloomberg at $220 billion, took some time for some rest and relaxation while his lawyers failed to convince a Delaware judge to delay a lawsuit brought against him by Twitter.

Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the head judge of Delaware’s Court of Chancery, set an October trial on Tuesday.

She cited the “cloud of uncertainty” over Twitter after Musk backed out of an agreement to buy the company for $44 billion.

“Delay threatens irreparable harm,” said McCormick.

“The longer the delay, the greater the risk.”

The Post was first to report on Monday that Musk planned to countersue Twitter.

Twitter had asked for an expedited trial in September, while Musk’s team called for waiting until early next year because of the complexity of the case.

McCormick said Musk’s team underestimated the Delaware court’s ability to “quickly process complex litigation.”

Twitter is trying to force the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the social media giant for $44 billion — and the company wants it to happen quickly because it says the ongoing dispute is harming its business.

Musk, the world’s richest man, pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter, but now wants to back out of the agreement.

“It’s attempted sabotage. He’s doing his best to run Twitter down,” said attorney William Savitt, who was representing Twitter.

The hearing was held virtually after McCormick said she tested positive for COVID-19.

Musk has claimed the company has failed to provide adequate information about the number of fake, or “spam bot,” Twitter accounts, and that it has breached its obligations under the deal by firing top managers and laying off a significant number of employees.

