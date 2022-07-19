ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curt Schilling rants at LeBron James about Brittney Griner

By Ryan Glasspiegel
 2 days ago

Curt Schilling does not have a lot of sympathy for Brittney Griner.

Griner has been incarcerated in Russia since February after authorities said they found cannabis vape cartridges in her baggage at the airport in Moscow. Last week, LeBron James said on his show “The Shop” that he was not sure if he’d want to return to America given it has not seemed like they have had her “back” in securing her release. James later clarified the remark by saying it was not a shot at our “beautiful country” but that these were thoughts that would go through his mind if he were in her place.

“I know this may seem like a stretch,” Schilling tweeted in response to James. “But something like 300 million people understand ‘OBEY THE F–KING LAW’, why is that such a challenge? And why on earth should she NOT pay the penalty for breaking another country’s laws?”

Responding to a reply about how Russia has a 97 percent conviction rate, Schilling wrote , “She, as far as I know from every quote of hers, has NEVER denied committing the crime, not once.”

Curt Schilling does not sympathy for Brittney Griner’s predicament.
Schilling, the 55-year-old former MLB star pitcher, continued to blame Griner for her predicament.

“You do understand she was arrested going INTO Russia right?” he asked . “Where, and they warn athletes every single year, you don’t f–k around.”

Another replier said that Griner only had low amounts of cannabis and that the penalty should have been a fine and not jail time.

LeBron James playing in a Drew League game on July 16, 2022.
“Really? Are you quoting American law here? You aren’t are you?” Schilling asked . “Because she was arrested in Russia after breaking Russian law. Corrupt ass country but they (American athletes) are always lectured about ‘when in Rome do as Romans do’. This wasn’t her 1st go around with customs.”

The U.S. State Department has considered Griner as wrongfully detained , and the Biden administration has said that her release is a priority.

Griner’s incarceration comes as Russia and the United States have poor relations, with Russia having invaded Ukraine and the United States backing Ukraine financially. Russian state media has broached the subject of a prisoner swap involving Griner and an arms trader named Viktor Bout, whose nickname is the “Merchant of Death.”

Brittney Griner arrives to Khimki Court outside of Moscow on June 27, 2022.
Bout was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2012 .

Douglas Dalykas
2d ago

Brittany doesn't care about the USA ! she just wants to come home because she broke the law in another country and she doesn't want to do the time !! It's not that the USA doesn't care ,it's just that Brittany knowing broke the law !! now she has to serve here time !! I do concur with you Curt 100%..

3
RELATED PEOPLE
