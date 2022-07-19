Chicago woman is recovering after she was shot 6 times in I-57 road rage attack

Photo credit Getty Images

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Chicago woman is recovering after she was shot six times on Saturday on Interstate 57 in Matteson in what police are calling a road rage incident.

Aaliya Ivory admitted she cut off a man — who she said first cut her off — and vulgarities were exchanged before shots came in her back window. Ivory was hit twice in the back, once in the side, twice in the arm and once in the hand.

Ivory had a gun and is licensed to carry, she told CBS 2, but she didn’t show it.

“I never drew my gun. I never gave him no reason to shoot me, and he shot me six times.”

She spoke to CBS 2 from her bed at Christ Medical Center.

Ivory said she’s in a lot of pain.

“That is outrageous that just simple words could enrage you like that,” said Ashlee Johnson, Ivory’s sister.

The man who fired the shots was seen being put in the back of a state police vehicle. Charges have not yet been filed.

He is not in custody.

It appears police are still sorting this out.

