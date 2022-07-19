ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday heat advisory highlights stifling week of weather

By Ray Couture, Evansville Courier & Press
 2 days ago
EVANSVILLE − A heat advisory will be in effect for the Tri-State starting 11 a.m. CDT Wednesday and lasting through the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be just one in a string of days of hot weather in the region that isn't expected to relent anytime soon.

According to the weather agency's seven-day forecast, Wednesday's high will reach 96 degrees and the day's heat-index values, which indicate how hot it really feels outside by combining air temperature and relative humidity, may climb to 108. The following days, continuing through Sunday, offer similar temps in the middle 90s along with mostly sunny skies.

It's stifling and often dangerous weather, the kind that makes cities like Evansville implement burn bans until conditions improve. Isolated thunderstorms and rain showers are possible Wednesday evening, according to Mary Lamm, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service's Paducah, Kentucky, office.

Local news:Consumer advocates say CenterPoint left $77 million in equipment off natural gas proposal

Lamm said a front coming through the area would at least help lower dew points through Thursday, though she said the heat and humidity would be back in force Friday and over the weekend.

She noted that recent rainfall − particularly the July 17 storm that dumped roughly 1.5-2 inches of rain in Evansville − has kept the area inline with expected averages for the month of July but that rainfall totals of 3.82 inches since June 1 are barely over half of where they should be for the period.

"Normally you'd have a little (above) seven inches of rain right now," Lamm said. "The rain (Evansville) got on Sunday was extremely beneficial but there's still a deficit."

Lamm credited the prolonged period of high temps and dry skies with a high-pressure system that's plopped down over the Midwest since the beginning of June. Lamm doesn't expect there to be significant movement or change in the system through at least the end of July.

As long as the high-pressure system continues to sit over the central part of the U.S., Lamm said, things will stay hotter and drier than what's typical for the Tri-State during this period, even with occasional rain.

"We've just got a big dome of high pressure over us for most of the summer that's keeping us hot and dry," Lamm said. "It shifts our rainfall and keeps it further north and further east.

"We're just left high and dry, literally."

