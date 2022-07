Meta announced Thursday they are launching a new feature that can connect you more with your friends and family while becoming more interactive like the TikTok app. The Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said on Facebook that Meta has launched a Feeds tab where you can connect better with your friends, family, groups, Pages you follow and much more after many requests for some like it to be added to Facebook. The new tab will also allow you to see everything in chronological order.

INTERNET ・ 22 HOURS AGO