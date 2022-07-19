Deming Bataan Post 4 holding steady for Legion

DEMING - Bataan Post 4 is the home of some of Deming's finest and most respected veterans of our armed forces. The post home namesake pays tribute to the World War II veterans who endured the Bataan Death March, one of the worst atrocities during the global conflict.

"It is with pride and remembrance that post 4 carries on," said Post Commander Thom Barry.

The American Legion - the iconic, ubiquitous and the first and largest veterans service organization in the U.S. with nearly 2 million members in more than 12,000 posts across the nation - recently created a new brand mark to modernize its image.

Membership in Bataan Post 4 has dwindled in recent years. "Our membership is dying off," Barry said. "We have recruited new members, but there is not enough of an interest from veterans of our most current conflicts around the world. Yet, we carry on and our doors are always open."

Bataan Post 4 is located at 619 W. Spruce Street and carries on a full schedule of post home activities that include breakfast, lunch, and dinner gatherings, live entertainment and conducting Veterans Day and Memorial Day ceremonies for the community. They also continue to raise funds and awareness through National Poppy Day® sales and by promoting its scholarship fund and recruiting local high school delegates for the New Mexico Girls' State week at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, NM. The delegates learn and experience how government works in the democratic process.

The Legion Riders (No. 12) and the Marine Corps League (Silver City) are extended branches of support for the Bataan post home. Legion members assist in the distribution of food boxes once a month at the former Claude Close VFW Post 1477 Headquarters located north of town on Overhill Drive.

New era

Recently The Legion took a deep dive into its history and culture with a focused exploration to rediscover its origins, its role in American society and its commitment to the servicemembers who are and will be its members. As a result, the inspiration to modernize its brand presentation to appeal to the veterans of today and tomorrow took hold.

New look

Through this journey a new logo was born — a vivid, striking contemporary design that is the embodiment of where The Legion has been, where it is now and most importantly, where it is marching toward into the future. The brand mark represents a new era of The American Legion’s identity and will be used across all levels of The Legion.

Same mission

The Legion will always be an advocate for patriotism, honor, a strong national security, and an unwavering devotion to servicemembers and veterans.

Dean Kessel is the Chief Marketing Officer for the American Legion where he oversees the Marketing, Membership, Media & Communications and Fundraising & Development efforts for the 102-year-old American Legion brand. There is a more nuanced perspective on how and why the new brand mark was created to modernize The American Legion’s image and appeal to a new generation of veterans.

"As the daughter of a World War II veteran, I hold a special place in my heart for the parents, siblings, spouses, and friends of those who served. I can’t help but think of all the men and women who have gone to fight for this great nation and didn’t return home," said Maureen Harrop of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 0004.

The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is led by Gwen Miller and is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. Members also support the mission of the American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. They are recognized for advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the more than 600,000 ALA members across the country volunteer millions of hours annually and raise millions of dollars in service to veterans, military, and their families.

"We are going to do our best to keep this post home moving forward," Miller said.

Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the U.S.A. To learn more and to volunteer, join, and donate, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.

The history of the Bataan Post 4 runs deep in Deming and Luna County. The poppy, which bloomed on the battlefields of France after World War I, has grown to become an internationally known and recognized symbol of the lives sacrificed in war and the hope that none died in vain. This is the legacy that keeps the Bataan Post 4 home vibrant and functioning.

Bill Armendariz can be reached at 575-494-5059 or biarmendariz@demingheadlight.com.