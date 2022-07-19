ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Deming Bataan Post 4 holding steady for Legion

By Bill Armendariz, Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1R2B_0gl7lTgM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBXJq_0gl7lTgM00

DEMING - Bataan Post 4 is the home of some of Deming's finest and most respected veterans of our armed forces. The post home namesake pays tribute to the World War II veterans who endured the Bataan Death March, one of the worst atrocities during the global conflict.

"It is with pride and remembrance that post 4 carries on," said Post Commander Thom Barry.

The American Legion - the iconic, ubiquitous and the first and largest veterans service organization in the U.S. with nearly 2 million members in more than 12,000 posts across the nation - recently created a new brand mark to modernize its image.

Membership in Bataan Post 4 has dwindled in recent years. "Our membership is dying off," Barry said. "We have recruited new members, but there is not enough of an interest from veterans of our most current conflicts around the world. Yet, we carry on and our doors are always open."

Bataan Post 4 is located at 619 W. Spruce Street and carries on a full schedule of post home activities that include breakfast, lunch, and dinner gatherings, live entertainment and conducting Veterans Day and Memorial Day ceremonies for the community. They also continue to raise funds and awareness through National Poppy Day® sales and by promoting its scholarship fund and recruiting local high school delegates for the New Mexico Girls' State week at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, NM. The delegates learn and experience how government works in the democratic process.

The Legion Riders (No. 12) and the Marine Corps League (Silver City) are extended branches of support for the Bataan post home. Legion members assist in the distribution of food boxes once a month at the former Claude Close VFW Post 1477 Headquarters located north of town on Overhill Drive.

New era

Recently The Legion took a deep dive into its history and culture with a focused exploration to rediscover its origins, its role in American society and its commitment to the servicemembers who are and will be its members. As a result, the inspiration to modernize its brand presentation to appeal to the veterans of today and tomorrow took hold.

New look

Through this journey a new logo was born — a vivid, striking contemporary design that is the embodiment of where The Legion has been, where it is now and most importantly, where it is marching toward into the future. The brand mark represents a new era of The American Legion’s identity and will be used across all levels of The Legion.

Same mission

The Legion will always be an advocate for patriotism, honor, a strong national security, and an unwavering devotion to servicemembers and veterans.

Dean Kessel is the Chief Marketing Officer for the American Legion where he oversees the Marketing, Membership, Media & Communications and Fundraising & Development efforts for the 102-year-old American Legion brand. There is a more nuanced perspective on how and why the new brand mark was created to modernize The American Legion’s image and appeal to a new generation of veterans.

"As the daughter of a World War II veteran, I hold a special place in my heart for the parents, siblings, spouses, and friends of those who served. I can’t help but think of all the men and women who have gone to fight for this great nation and didn’t return home," said Maureen Harrop of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 0004.

The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is led by Gwen Miller and is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. Members also support the mission of the American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. They are recognized for advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the more than 600,000 ALA members across the country volunteer millions of hours annually and raise millions of dollars in service to veterans, military, and their families.

"We are going to do our best to keep this post home moving forward," Miller said.

Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the U.S.A. To learn more and to volunteer, join, and donate, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.

The history of the Bataan Post 4 runs deep in Deming and Luna County. The poppy, which bloomed on the battlefields of France after World War I, has grown to become an internationally known and recognized symbol of the lives sacrificed in war and the hope that none died in vain. This is the legacy that keeps the Bataan Post 4 home vibrant and functioning.

Bill Armendariz can be reached at 575-494-5059 or biarmendariz@demingheadlight.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Deming Headlight

Salsa Festival adds live entertainment

DEMING – Celebrating salsa in New Mexico borders on a ritual plain. Deming MainStreet Program is prepared to address this ritual by inviting the public to an extended three-day Salsa Festival, July 29-31. DMS Executive Director Chelsea Evans has lined up entertainment for the weekend that will sandwich the traditional Saturday Salsa Festival at Luna County Courthouse Park. ...
DEMING, NM
Deming Headlight

Luna County 4-H collects four state titles

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - Members of the Luna County 4-H program competed in the 2022 State 4-H Conference in Las Cruces on July 11-14, 2022 and brought home fourfirst-place team banners. The senior division members competed in Agronomy, Consumer Decision Making, Entomology, Horticulture, Livestock, and Wildlife. Individuals and teams that placed in the top 5 were honored at the awards ceremony among state-wide peers and county 4-H clubs from all corners of the state.
LUNA COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Bear Canyon Dam Project Groundbreaking July 27

Bear Canyon Dam project groundbreaking is July 27. Courtesy.NMGF. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish invites the public to join Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales for the initiation of the Bear Canyon Dam Project Groundbreaking in Grant County. Bear Canyon Dam was constructed from...
GRANT COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portales, NM
City
Silver City, NM
City
Deming, NM
Deming, NM
Government
Deming Headlight

Deming High senior recognized for academic work

DEMING – Deming High School senior Shawn M. Galloway has been recognized for superior academic achievement by the National Society of High School Scholars. The recognition comes with a membership into this esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment. The...
DEMING, NM
The Associated Press

Crowd protests relocation of abortion clinic to New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Anti-abortion activists from across the U.S. converged in southern New Mexico on Tuesday to protest relocation plans by the Mississippi clinic at the center of the court battle that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, but New Mexico’s governor vowed not to back down from her support for access to abortions.
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Celebrate Hatch Pepper Season With The 50th Hatch Chile Festival

To say that New Mexico likes pepper is a MASSIVE understatement. They LOVE peppers so much, New Mexico is officially the Chile Capital of the World. But El Paso loves peppers too. In fact this year, to get ready for hatch season, there people creating solar powered ways to cook green chile peppers. I don't think I NEED to say why green chile peppers are a staple for New Mexico but, if you want to know why, here's why:
HATCH, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Legion#Veteran#Deming Bataan Post 4#The Bataan Death March#National Poppy Day
KTSM

Four middle-schoolers added these skills to their repertoire

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Dona Ana Community College (DACC) is providing hands-on experience in automation and manufacturing to middle schoolers and a group has now graduated from the Quality Control in Additive Manufacturing (QCAM) Camp. The four students from Lynn Middle School participated in the Quality Control in Additive Manufacturing (QCAM) Camp, held June […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Deming Headlight

Here are Rio Mimbres Invitational flight winners

DEMING – The 68th annual Rio Mimbres Invitational Golf Tournament crowned Jon Juarez in the Championship Flight on July 17, in Deming, NM. Cesar Duran was runner-up in the flight and Deryk “Buzz” Perales won the consolation bracket. The tournament drew 144 amateur golfers for 72 holes...
DEMING, NM
Deming Headlight

Customs seizes drugs at Columbus Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine over the last week. “CBP officers are working hard every day to stop the flow of narcotics from entering the U.S. from Mexico,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “In triple digit heat or the coldest of winter days CBP officers remain vigilant and stand ready to meet the challenge.”
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

Movie starring Mel Gibson begins filming in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-profile film production is now underway in New Mexico. “The Informant,” directed by Michael Oblowiz and produced by Daniel Cummings, is in Las Cruces filming this week. The movie stars Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, Dominic Purcell and Nick Stahl. “The Informant” is story about an undercover cop who is terminally ill […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

State Police seek Silver City girl

In a press release issued just after 5 p.m. Monday, the New Mexico State Police announced that they are seeking public assistance in locating Araceli V. Torrez, a 17-year-old Hispanic female from Silver City. According to the release, Torrez is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 138 pounds and has...
SILVER CITY, NM
KTSM

Older woman hit at Las Cruces Target parking lot dies

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The woman struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the Las Cruces Target store has died as a result of her injuries. Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 70-year-old Beatrice Montoya of Las Cruces was walking westbound in the Target parking lot, at 2541 E. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Deming Headlight

Deming Headlight

1K+
Followers
764
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Deming Headlight keep you up-to-date on local and national news, sports, lifestyle and opinion issues.

 http://demingheadlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy