41 migrants sent back to Cuba after multiple boats stopped off Florida Keys

America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters.Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise.The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end of June in Lancaster, Texas.“There are only a few [Hind gunships] that exist in the country and we were able to come out here and fight against an actual threat helicopter,” Major Matthew Keough, of the 41st Rescue Squadron, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US says Russia preparing sham vote as pretext to annex Ukrainian territoryLiz Truss advocates for monarchy to be abolished in resurfaced clipFarmers use hay bales to create makeshift swimming pool

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO