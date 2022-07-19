ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia DMV services temporarily shut down due to system outage

By Jessica Patterson
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

UPDATE: The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that services remain offline due to a system-wide mainframe outage. Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov to check the up-to-date alert box before they visit a regional office or try the online services portal.

The mainframe outage is projected to be resolved within the next 24 hours, enabling the DMV to resume normal business services. An update will be provided when services resume.

For additional updates and information, please visit the DMV website.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles services are currently offline.

According to the DMV, the issue is caused by a system-wide mainframe outage that officials are projecting will be resolved sometime today, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Once the issue is fixed, the DMV says they will resume their normal business services.

Officials with the DMV say this outage is also affecting other state agencies, but in their case it is directly affecting their services due to “the nature of work and business transactions needed by citizens.” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier also apologized to customers for the “inconvenience” the issue is causing for customers.

“Good customer service is our number one priority at DMV, and we understand the frustrations of our customers. We feel those same frustrations when we can’t offer the level of service and care that our customers deserve, due to circumstances beyond our control,” Frazier said. “One of my goals as Commissioner is to facilitate the upgrades needed to our mainframe technology so these outages become few and far between. As we work towards that, again please accept our apologies and know that we are working around the clock to make things better.”

The DMV says they will provide updates of the situation on their website and customers should visit their website to check the alert box before they visit any regional offices or try the online services portal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

James Bowyer
2d ago

The DMV needs to start over from the ground up. Mention it to anyone and anxiety immediately starts

