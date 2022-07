Drawing roughly 20,000 visitors annually from the tri-state area, the Gloucester County 4‑H Fair has become a star attraction for South Jersey. The fair has come a long way since 1947, but it remains true to its original purpose. While the characteristics of Gloucester County have changed dramatically and there are fewer rural areas, the Fair still brings the feeling of an “old-time country fair,” which is now a new experience for many. Expect exhibitions, contests and more.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO