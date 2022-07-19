Pet Of The Week – Daffy

Riley Boo is all about fun. She starts her day in the happiest of moods, tail wagging, smile on her face, so eager to get the day started. She is an active dog that enjoys going on walks and doesn’t mind if you bring the kids along too,. Riley...
NANTICOKE, Md.- A Salisbury man caught a young shark in the Nanticoke River last weekend. Will Calpino, who caught the shark on Saturday, said it's not rare for them to be in the Nanticoke River, but it was unexpected. "Originally we thought it was a catfish just because of the...
A Charles County woman enjoyed a tasty BBQ meal with a side of $50,000 after cashing in big on a Maryland Lottery “FAST PLAY” ticket. The woman from Waldorf found “lottery luck” while dining in Prince George’s County at Texas Ribs & BBQ on Old Branch Avenue in Clinton, officials said on Thursday, July 21 after she cashed in the winning $10 ticket for a five-figure prize.
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – CoreLife and CalvertHealth System opened the doors today to a new clinic in Prince Frederick, MD. The location, one of two associated with the partnership, offers a comprehensive healthcare approach to treating obesity and related disease states. CoreLife and CalvertHealth also operate a clinic in Waldorf, MD which opened in November 2021. The Prince Frederick location is located at 625 Solomons Island Rd. N., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
We love supporting our local farmers and buying locally-grown produce and goods. Plus, it's fun for the whole family to visit and explore Annapolis area farmers' markets. When: Sun 10am - 1pm year round, Sat 7am - noon April 2 to Dec 17, Wed 7am - noon and 4pm - 7pm May - Sept.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites college students and adults aged 18 and older to free mentored fishing training and practice sessions in August. The program will comprise four sessions in various locations in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, culminating with a fishing...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. – A waterman and crabber from Anne Arundel County has become a minor TikTok celebrity after posting his work along the Chesapeake Bay. Luke McFadden, a 26-year-old businessman, started working on a ship crew when he was just 12 years old and started manning his own ship when he was 18.
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Department of Public Safety has issued an animal safety alert due to forecasted high temperatures and heat index values for Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. Animal owners or custodians are required to provide the following protections while the alert is active:. ·...
SILVER SPRING, Md. - One man is in the hospital after a dog bit several people Wednesday in an Aspen Hill neighborhood. A Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson said officers were dispatched to the unit block of Baileys Court after receiving a call regarding a dog biting several people. When police arrived at the area, they found a handful of victims — including one man who was severely mauled by the pitbull.
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office fondly remember retired Corporal Peggy Smolarsky on this anniversary of her passing. Corporal Smolarsky passed away on July 20, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Peggy is missed...
The Maryland Renaissance Festival, a tradition for the entire family, begins its 46th season on August 27th and runs Saturdays and Sundays and Labor Day Monday through October 23rd for nine weekends of thrills, feasting, handmade crafts, entertainment, and merriment in Crownsville, near Annapolis, Maryland. The 27-acre Village of Revel...
The beautiful thing about seafood is that it doesn't have to be fancy to be delicious. Upscale seafood restaurants are always in the spotlight, but there's nothing like a perfect piece of fried fish from a small, local shack or shanty. If steamed shrimp and flounder sandwiches appeal to you more than high-end sushi and ahi tuna, you're going to want to visit these seafood shacks on the lower end of the Delmarva Peninsula.
SILVER SPRING, Md. - An elderly man is in the hospital after police say he was mauled by a neighbor’s pitbull in Aspen Hill. The attack happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on Baileys Court. A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said she witnessed the attack and...
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – “He was looking forward to his game on Saturday,” reads a GoFundMe page that was started for the family of Syncere “Cere” Smith, the victim of the shooting that took place at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Carnival on July 15th. Syncere was known for his love of playing basketball. He had hoped to potentially pursue it further in college after graduating from Great Mills High School in 2023 or potentially try joining the Air Force.
Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Rob McCord today announced Rod Cofield as the new Executive Director of Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum (JPPM) in Saint Leonard, Calvert County. He will begin August 10. “Rod’s local knowledge of Southern Maryland coupled with his tremendous service in the history and museum field...
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Adrian and Elisabeth Young, a couple living in Leonardtown that owns YOUNGMOVEMINTS Child Care, recently starred in the reality television show “The Blox.”. The Blox is a docu-series competition television show produced by MTV featuring entrepreneurs who compete against each other in startup games. The...
Look no further for the perfect chocolate and vanilla twist. There’s a cozy joy in eating seasonally: fresh fruit in the summer, hot soup in the winter. Some foods just pair perfectly with a certain time of year or type of weather. I’m sure no one would argue that summer is the season of ice cream. We’ve all experienced the sweet delight of an ice cream cone on a sweltering summer day. Many of us might associate ice cream with beach vacations, so we relish in fond memories of lazily licking a cone while strolling down a boardwalk or across a sandy dune.
Detectives are investigating circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a Pikesville lake, according to officials. A report of an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake was made around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21, dispatching officers to the the 2900 block of Stone Cliff Drive, according to Baltimore authorities. Details...
(Baltimore, MD) -- There are always reports of strange things popping up in public parks, but a coffin?. An investigation is underway into the bizarre discovery of an old coffin in the middle of Hampden's Wyman Park. A woman on a hike with her dog made the discovery earlier this...
WASHINGTON (7News) — Alicia Talbert, 36, a mother with three children, said when she moved from a homeless shelter into an apartment building on Chesapeake Street Southeast, the place was secure and all 12 units were occupied. She was moved as a part of Mayor Bowser’s Rapid Rehousing Program...
