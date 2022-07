It was the Kerem Kanter and Semaj Christon show Wednesday at the Cintas Center as Zip Em Up took down Sideline Cancer 89-81 in the second round of The Basketball Tournament. Kanter dominated the first half of the game while Christon controlled the second half for the Xavier alumni. Kanter led Zip Em Up with 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3PT) and 11 rebounds. Christon added 17 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3PT), 8 assists, and 4 rebounds.

