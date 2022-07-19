'Jesus Christ Superstar' returns to Broadway in Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rock, dance and theater come together in the return of "Jesus Christ Superstar," which opens Tuesday night and runs through July 31 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

The musical follows a series of extraordinary events during the final weeks Jesus' life through the eyes of Judas.

Aaron Lavigne, who plays Jesus, said the musical can cater to a wide-ranging audience.

"I think it appeals to a wide landscape of people," Lavigne said. "I think that if you're a person of faith, you got it, checks that box. I think that if you're a person looking for an amazing rock concert, checks that box. I think that if you're looking for some honest, great storytelling, checks that box as well."

Though the storyline is based along the life of Jesus, Omar Lopez-Cepero said that playing the perceived villain was a unique challenge.

"What's brilliant about what Tim Rice and Lloyd Webber did was tell this story from a different perspective," Lopez-Cepero said. "The key when playing a character that villainized, or seen as a bad character, is trying to play them as righteous as you possibly can."

"Jesus Christ Superstar" made its Broadway debut in 1971, but the show currently is very different.

"It has a lot of updates. The costumes, the lighting have been elevated a bit," Lavigne said.

While some things have changed, the music is still playing homage to its roots.

"As far as the music goes, it kind of harkens back to the original Brown album," Lavigne said. "The one that came out 50 years ago and won a Grammy for Album of the Year."

"Jesus Christ Superstar," opens at the Cadillac Palace Theatre Tuesday night and runs through July 31. For tickets and showtimes visit Broadway in Chicago's website.

Attendees are not require to wear a mask at showings, but are still encouraged to do so.