Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz Thursday in the heated Pennsylvania Senate race. In a statement from the ambassador provided to the Washington Examiner by her spokesman, Ken Farnaso, she said, “Dr. Oz is a surgeon, innovator — and above all — a conservative leader who will stand up for the people of Pennsylvania. He’ll stop the damage being done by Biden and the progressives in D.C. A Republican majority hinges on Pennsylvania, and Dr. Oz is the key to winning the Senate."

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO