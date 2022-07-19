Access to waters off Sunset Beach closed following a shark sighting

Rum Social and its upstairs Treehouse Bar are themed to author-iconoclast Ernest Hemingway, right down to the window display of high-end luggage and clothing for sale. Jered Adams (formerly of Eno Steakhouse) created the tropically inspired menu and cocktails. Start with the R.S. Cocktail—proprietary reserve rum, orgeat, banana, orange bitters, and coconut—or a flight of flavored rums from San Diego’s Malahat Spirits. Several dishes use rum, notably plantanos with ginger-rum glaze and an Alaskan salmon entree with farro, macadamia, plantains, and dark rum butter sauce. 448 S. COAST HIGHWAY, LAGUNA BEACH, 949-549-4014.
