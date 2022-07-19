Access to waters off Sunset Beach closed following a shark sighting

LOS ANGELES — Southern California gas prices are likely to fall to less than $5 per gallon over the next few days and weeks, the American Automobile Association reported Thursday. After peaking at $6.46 last month, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area has been steadily falling and is now $5.87. That’s 19 cents less than last week and 53 cents less than last month, though it is still $1.52 higher than a year ago.

