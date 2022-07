“Calm down, it’s just a sunny day.” That was the refrain from a small but powerful section of the British establishment this week, as temperatures in the U.K.—where summer highs rarely reach 30°C (86°F)—topped 40°C (104°F) for the first time in recorded history. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, of the ruling Conservative party, told the public to relax and “enjoy the sunshine.” Conservative lawmaker John Hayes called people who worried about the heat “cowardly.” Rightwing newspaper the Daily Mail bemoaned the “Sunny day Snowflake Britain had a meltdown.” Another tabloid, the Daily Express, offered a cheery spin on the U.K.’s famous wartime slogan: “It’s not the end of the world: just stay cool and carry on.”

