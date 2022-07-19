ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police warned people to avoid wearing expensive jewelry while shopping in downtown LA since the risk of getting robbed is high as they are still looking for suspects responsible for last week’s crimes

Long Beach Tribune
 2 days ago
Los Angeles, California – As the Los Angeles area has been seeing frequent street robberies for an extended period of time, starting last year in the fall, and several people have been attacked in recent weeks, the Los Angeles Police Department was forced to warn people shopping in the jewelry district...

