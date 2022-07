Jeff Dowtin Jr. is sticking around with the Toronto Raptors. The 25-year-old point guard was a standout at Summer League for Toronto, averaging 16 points on 57% shooting with 4.3 assists and just 0.5 turnovers per game in Las Vegas. Now, on the heels of his impressive showing, Dowtin has reportedly signed a two-way contract with the organization, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO