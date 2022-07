London, England native Kofi Taylor-Barrocks came back to the States for the Under Armour Future 50. This, after what he says was a successful trip Stateside in June. "Everything's going alright," he said. "I came out last month and picked up a few more offers. I picked up seven more offers, Ole Miss, Colorado, West Virginia, so recruiting is going well for me and there are a few new schools interested in me now."

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO