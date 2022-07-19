Findlay Market launches new shopping app with fresh features, enhanced user experience

Findlay Market has launched a new shopping app with an enhanced user experience.

The Findlay Market Shopping App was initially made public in 2020. Although the app was still in the beta testing phase, the Corporation for Findlay Market (CFFM) decided to launch the app anyways to support Findlay Market shoppers and merchants during the pandemic.

CFFM paused the app's beta version in the fall of 2021 to develop a new version that includes unique features and an enhanced user experience. The app allows customers to order from over 25 local merchants, with the option of pickup or delivery.

The new app also has an expanded delivery range that includes 31 zip codes. According to Andrea Tulipana, the app's program manager, the market's new delivery system is based on zip code rather than mileage, which allows it to service more neighborhoods. Tulipana says the market's delivery radius will continue to grow as its team grows.

Current Findlay Market delivery range:

45202

45203

45204

45205

45206

45207

45208

45209

45211

45212

45213

45214

45217

45219

45220

45223

45224

45225

45229

45232

45233

45237

45238

45277

45280

41011

41016

41071

41073

41074

41075

Updates to the new Findlay Market Shopping App

Utilizes SNAP benefits

New merchants and products added weekly

Expanded delivery range

Optimized search function

An experience reflective of the Market atmosphere with merchant stories and enhanced product descriptions

No login required to browse and build a cart

Save items for later with wish lists

Share your favorite products on social media

Now powered by Shopify

Ability to shop via app or desktop

The Findlay Market Shopping App operates on a Tuesday through Friday fulfillment schedule. Orders must be placed no later than the night before your selected day of fulfillment. Delivery and pickup are available between 4-7 p.m.

For iPhone/MAC, download via the App Store. For Android/PC, download via Google Play Store. You can also shop online at findlaymarket.org.